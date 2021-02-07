Holyoke Soldiers Home will resume in-person tours





For the first time since September, residents of Holyoke Soldiers Home and its sister facility in Chelsea will be able to receive in-person visits from family and friends. Brooke Karanovich, spokesperson for the state’s executive office for health and human services, said on Saturday that in-person visits would begin on February 10 after the last vaccination clinic at both homes the day before. The two veterans facilities were prioritized as part of the first phase of Governor Charlie Bakers’ immunization distribution plan. We look forward to safely connecting our veterans with their families and friends, Karanovich said. We will continue to follow infection control guidelines and protocols to ensure the safety of our residents, staff and visitors. The last time visitors were allowed to the Holyoke home was on September 9, when a resident tested positive. The visits were suspended in july after a patient who had clinically recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection tested positive in subsequent tests. Since the COVID-19 epidemic, 76 residents of the soldiers’ house have died. Karanovich said visitors are strongly encouraged to get tested before going to the facility. A visitor can provide a negative test result from a swab test performed within 72 hours of the visit, or they can be tested by staff members at home. The test lasts approximately 15 minutes and is free for visitors. Family members will have at least 45 minutes with their resident, but must follow safety protocols, including wearing masks, use of hand sanitizer, and temperature control. In some cases, visitors may be asked to wear full PPE equipment, including a mask, gown, goggles and gloves. Social distancing should be observed on all visits. Karanovich said staff will begin planning visits for residents of Holyoke Soldiers Home. Family members can call the family line at 413-552-4764. Visits will take place Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will accommodate up to 24 visits per day to the interior visitation areas of the facilities. The number of visitors that can be accommodated depends on the square footage of the space available. Families are encouraged to limit their requests to one visit per week. Staff and medical staff encourage families and friends to continue to visit their resident virtually between in-person visits. Staff members will help plan and support video chats and phone calls. Families of Chelsea residents can schedule visits by calling Diane Rennie at 617-887-7160 or emailing her at [email protected] The Chelsea facility can handle up to eight visits per day Monday through Friday and up to three visits per day Saturday and Sunday.

