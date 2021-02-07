The earnings reporting season for ASX listed companies has started, so what does this mean to you?

There are a lot of new investors who have jumped into the stock market recently, and maybe you are one of them.

After falling to the lows in March of last year, the Australian market has rebounded, dragging first-time investors.

And over the past few weeks, the GameStop buying frenzy has caught the attention of some who had never watched the stocks before.

With interest rates at historically low levels, the returns you get from keeping your money in the bank have plummeted, so more and more people are looking for alternative ways to boost their finances.

If you’ve only started buying stocks in the past few months, this may be the first time you’ve heard of reporting season.

So here’s what it all means and how it affects you.

What is reporting season?

A few times a year the financial press headlines are dominated by profit and loss figures, successes and failures and quotes from CEOs of Australia’s biggest companies.

The season of intercourse is a period of a few weeks during which many Australian listed companies disclose financial details.

Members of the public can buy shares in publicly traded companies, for example the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Publicly traded companies should keep shareholders informed of their finances. (ABC News: John Gunn)

These companies must comply with disclosure laws, which means they must keep the market informed about the state of their finances and other major changes.

Part of this disclosure is publish financial reports twice a year, summarizing their position over the past six months including whether they made a net profit or a net loss.

Typically this happens in February, providing a snapshot at the end of December, and then again in August, after the year ends on June 30.

Some companies have different end dates for their balance sheets and therefore do not respect these windows, but the majority of results come out a few weeks apart, create a so-called ‘sex season’ twice a year.

Why should I be careful?

When you own shares in a company, you have an interest in the performance of this companybecause it will affect the value of your shares.

If you bought the stocks as part of a long-term investment, you are hoping that the value will increase over time, so that you can make a profit when you sell them.

Pay attention to business results during reporting season provide a window into how his finances stack up, what is its strategy and how management sees the prospects.

There are lots of details in the earnings reports that can help you get a sense of whether the business will be a good investment.

These include tracking sales, major sources of income, amount of costs, amount of debt to be paid off, and rate of growth.

The other thing you’ll find out as you pay attention during sex season is if you will receive a dividend payment and, if so, how much it will be.

So what is a dividend?

A dividend is a payment return part of a company’s profits to its shareholders.

When a company makes a profit, it can decide to use that money to grow its business or invest in new technologies, for example.

But a company that does not have major expansion plans or that accumulates profits may decide to distribute a portion of those profits among shareholders through a payment of dividends.

Some companies have well-established dividend policies and routinely pay out a certain proportion of their profits as dividends every six months.

Dividends are announced in amount per share, so if a company says it will pay 30 cents per share and you own 100 shares of the company, you will receive $ 30.

These stocks are attractive to investors looking to generate passive income of their investment or money for doing nothing.

Shareholders have come to expect regular dividend payments from the big banks. (ABC News: Michael Barnett)

You can choose to receive the dividend payment in cash, which gives you the flexibility to invest that money in other stocks if you wish, or you can automatically reinvest your dividends in the same stock, thus increasing your stake in the company.

Sometimes companies will pay a special dividend, which is a single payment and is generally the result of one-time income, such as the proceeds from the sale of part of the business.

What could happen to stock prices during this time?

Unsurprisingly, what is revealed in company reports can have a major effect on what happens to its stock price, and therefore the value of your investment.

But it’s not as simple as profit = rising stock price, loss = falling stock price.

Stock prices tend to reflect more closely the company’s performance compared to expectations Did he miss or beat his own forecasts, or those of the analysts who watch them closely?

Under the same disclosure laws mentioned above, companies must hold their heads high if things go much better or worse than expected and not just wait for the reporting season to roll around twice a day. year.

However, there are still a lot of possibilities for bad or good results to shock the market and cause stock prices to fluctuate sharply.

The other factors that influence stock price movements are what management plans for the next six months, generally referred to as a guide or outlook statement, and if he pays a dividend, and how much is.

And yet another variable is how a company’s share price behaved prior to the reporting season.

With the markets booming at the end of the year, some stock prices have skyrocketed, meaning the market is pricing some companies at far more than their projected earnings would typically justify.

“High segments of the market may find it difficult to meet expectations,” writes broker Morgans’ research team.

Disappointing results could be penalized and stock prices could fall sharply.

What are we waiting for this time?

This February reporting season will reveal results for the first half of the 2020-21 fiscal year, therefore from July to December Last year.

If you think back to that time not too long ago, there was a lot going on:

COVID-19 restrictions have started to ease, before Melbourne was hit by a second wave virus.

JobKeeper has been extended but at a lower rate, just like the JobSeeker supplement.

The the trade war with China has intensified a notch, with more industries hit with tariffs or import restrictions.

American voters went to the polls and elected Joe Biden.

Iron ore prices were on a tear and the Australian dollar has risen steadily to name a few.

All of this will have affected Australian companies in different ways, depending on the sectors in which they operate, their exposure to foreign markets and their current financial situation.

Companies exposed to tourism, such as airlines, travel agencies, accommodation and entertainment companies supposed to have stayed under pressure over the six month period.

“We’re going to continue to see these companies struggling, although I think we’re reaching the point where investors can start looking ahead, and most importantly now we’re starting to see these regional travel bubbles opening up.” Saxo Capital Markets strategist Eleanor Creagh tells ABC The Business.

Raw materials like iron ore benefited from high prices, good news for mining companies and could mean big dividends for shareholders.

Retailers that meet home office and electronics needs are also likely to have benefited from continuing to work from home during the period.

“These will be retailers with a strong online presence, technological platforms that go with it, but also logistics providers who take care of delivery,” explains Nina Wilkinson, investment analyst at Melior Investment Management.

One thing not to look forward to, however, is concrete direction for the year ahead after being burned by a year that defied all expectations, some analysts believe. companies are unlikely to make bold projections with certainty.

“We have noticed a tendency among companies to avoid giving advice even before the pandemic, but I think that will definitely persist during this profit period,” says Wilkinson.

