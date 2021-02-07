Derrick Nnadi’s mother is a health hero





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s an unforgettable image. Ocean Lakes high school alumnus Derrick Nnadi after winning his first Super Bowl title last season, making a confetti angel on the field in Miami Gardens, Florida. This year, another member of the family flaunts its wings. “I really have my utmost respect for my mom,” Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Nnadi told News 3 sporting director Adam Winkler ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LV. “He’s a guardian angel in my eyes. Christy Nnadi, Derrick’s mother, is a nurse in Virginia Beach. Since last March, she has been on the front line of the fight against COVID-19. “Hard work, dedication, long nights and early mornings – she’s so committed,” explained Ashley-Nicole Nnadi, Derrick’s sister and Christy’s daughter. “She never shows any weakness or sadness. She just does her job.” “I pray to God every day to make it better,” Christy admitted. “I do what I do every day because this is the job I have chosen. I am not going to shy away from the pandemic.” But she will run away. “I told them I need this day, this day and this day off – no questions asked,” Christy said of her plans to take Super Bowl weekend off. So, thanks to a few rare and well-deserved days away from work, Christy will be at the Super Bowl on Sunday. And in doing so, she’ll share a stadium with over 7,000 other health heroes. “My mom is doing everything in her power to help everyone in the area,” Derrick explained of Christy’s efforts. And on Sunday, Christy Nnadi’s Guardian Angel Wings take her to Tampa – where she just might see another set of wings celebrating in confetti again.







