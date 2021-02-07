10 heart-shaped treats to make Valentine’s Day tastier

Valentine’s Day is a holiday that reminds us to show the people we love how much we care about them, and one of the best ways to show affection is through eating. Heart-shaped boxes of chocolates have become the usual way of saying I love you on Valentine’s Day, but if you want to turn things up, here are a few more heart-shaped treats.

Aldi Valentine’s Day cheese

There is nothing cheesy about the Aldis Valentines Day box of cheese. In adorable packaging that says you melt me, the Emporium Selection Valentine’s Day Cheese Box contains three cheeses. The assortment includes classic mature cheddar, raspberry and white chocolate cheese and gin and rhubarb cheese.

It’s a gift that’s sure to delight and make for a fun night of cheese.

Pizza Hut Heart Shaped Pizzas

For those who want to share a pizza you like, Pizza Hut has the option of ordering heart-shaped pizzas. From February 8 to 14, you can enhance your heart-shaped pizza with a cheese crust pizza.

To sweeten the deal, Pizza Hut also bundles their heart-shaped pies with a Hersheys Triple Chocolate Brownie or Ultimate Hersheys Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Le Chocolatier Chocolate Heart Smash Box

It is the only heart to break on Valentine’s Day. Le Chocolatier has an all-chocolate heart-shaped box with goodies inside, including heart-shaped truffles, chocolate Oreos, and chocolate pretzels.

The chocolate heart smash box comes in a variety of flavors with sweet little messages like Love and Bae, made with, of course, chocolate.

Junior Heart Shaped Cheesecake

Cheesecake in new York is so good that they have their own style. New York style cheesecake is a bit denser, creamier, and smoother than other styles of cheesecake, and Juniors Cheesecake makes sure these quality desserts can be shipped nationwide via Goldbelly.

For Valentine’s Day, they created a heart shaped cheesecake it is as beautiful as it is delicious. White chocolate flavored cheesecake is adorned with swirls of mashed strawberries and whipped white chocolate mousse. For chocolate lovers, Juniors also offers a chocolate coated cheesecake. It’s a lovely way to say I love you on Valentine’s Day.

Dales heart-shaped fried pies

Is there anything better than pie? How about portable hand-made pies that are crispy in every bite and come in a wide range of flavors, from salty to sweet. Dales Fried Pies from Knoxville, Tennessee sends their delicious pies across the country. For Valentine’s Day, they offer Heart Shaped Hand Fried Pies.

The sweet treat comes in apple, strawberry or banana and Nutella.

The Bagel Nook Heart Bagel

The Bagel Nook pushed the boundaries of bagels, reinventing them with unique flavors of small batch cream cheese like maple bacon and birthday cake, and filling them with sweet candies like Oreos and fruity pebbles. For Valentine’s Day, they created a cute way to start the day with their pink heart-shaped bagel. Share a heart with your one true love or spread the joy with these bagels by the dozen.

Chuao Chocolatier Heart Shaped Hot Cocoa Bombs

There’s still time to jump on the hot chocolate bomb craze that hit Instagram this winter. Chuao Chocolatier offers you heart-shaped hot cocoa bombs made with their spicy Maya chocolate. Infused with cayenne pepper and pasilla pepper, this silky hot chocolate is sure to spice things up on your Valentine’s Day.

Angelinas of Maryland Crab Stuffed Heart-Shaped Shrimp

Show your favorite seafood lover how much you care about them with this nifty crab stuffed, Angelinaas of Maryland Heart Shaped Shrimp Dish. Using two giant prawns, they arranged them in a heart shape and stuffed them with their famous Maryland blue crab cakes.

Harry & David heart-shaped shortbread cookies

Cookies and chocolates are a classic Valentine’s Day gift, so if you’re going to pick a tried and true heart-shaped treat, go for these beautiful heart-shaped shortbread and truffle cookies from Harry & David.

The shortbread sandwich cookies are filled with a tangy raspberry filling and shaped with small heart-shaped cutouts on top. The cookies come with beautiful heart-shaped chocolate truffles that are rich and creamy.

Blue Owl Bakery Heart Shaped Gooey Butter Cake

Butter cake and runny heart is a popular treat in St. Louis, and thanks to Blue Owl Bakery, anyone from coast to coast can enjoy this Midwestern dessert. For Valentine’s Day, you can get this buttery golden cake with a cute heart-shaped cream cheese filling. Whether you are from Missouri or not, everyone will feel special when given a heart-shaped version of this regional delight!