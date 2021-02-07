3 small-cap TSX stocks to watch





If you don’t have a lot of money to invest in the stock market, there isn’t much to worry about. There are a lot of stocks sold at affordable prices on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The advantage of buying small to mid-cap stocks is that they have a lot of leeway, which could translate into high returns for your stock portfolio. Here are three small to mid-cap stocks on the TSX to watch this year. You may even decide to purchase some of these inexpensive potential winners. HPQ-Silicon Resources stock prepares for success HPQ-Silicon Resources (TSX: HPQ) has gone from a 52-week low of $ 0.05 to a 52-week high of $ 1.18 in the past year. At the time of writing this article, the stock is trading at $ 1.04 per share. You can buy 100 HPQ shares for just over $ 100! HPQ-Silicon Resources explores quartz and silicon materials in Canada and manufactures solar cells. The company also shared some interesting news with investors. HPQ and Apollon Solar renewed their agreement to develop silicon materials for energy storage and hydrogen production on February 4.

The commissioning tests of the PUREVAPTM Gen1 Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) pave the way for the low cost manufacture of nanosilicon for batteries. Bernard Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ, said this about the success of the NSiR tests: “With the Gen1 PUREVAPTM NSiR up and running and exceeding expectations from the get-go, HPQ NANO is uniquely positioned to be at the forefront of low-cost fabrication of Nano Silicon for batteries and other applications, as we continue to work on the expanding the capabilities of our PUREVAPTM NSiR Process. “ HIVE Blockchain Technologies Expands Crypto Mining Capacity HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX: HIVE) went from a 52-week low of $ 0.135 to a 52-week high of $ 3.50 last year. At the time of writing this article, the stock is trading at $ 2.81 per share. HIVE Blockchain Technologies is a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden and Iceland. The company sells digital currencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin. HIVE Blockchain is the most liquid stock on the TSX.V. Last year, investors traded 1.7 billion shares. If you want a venture capital stock with sufficient commercial activity, HIVE might be a good choice. In addition, the company has made some interesting announcements. The company plans to expand its Ethereum footprint and increase its ability to mine bitcoin. The prices of these cryptocurrencies have skyrocketed, and now may be the time to invest in a company like HIVE. Facedrive launches EV subscription service in Toronto Facedrive (TSX: FD) went from a 52-week low of $ 1.96 to a 52-week high of $ 57.00 last year. On Friday, the stock is trading at $ 53.54 per share. Technically, a mid-cap stock with a market cap of almost $ 5 billion is still a good buy on the TSX. Facedrive is the Canadian carpooling company. On February 4, the company announced that it was expanding Steer, an electric vehicle subscription service in Toronto. In September 2020, Facedrive acquired Steer, an electric vehicle subscription service based in Washington, DC. Ridesharing platforms are feeling the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic a bit. Consumers make fewer trips because they go out less often. Nonetheless, this carpooling platform has long-term value. Now is the time to buy this stock before the price increases further.



Silly contributorDebra rayhas no position in any of the listed securities.

