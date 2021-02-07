Wall St never saw Redditors coming

By Jim Bianco / Bloomberg Opinion



Wall Street should have seen the GameStop Corp saga coming. Easier access to information, the proliferation of trading apps, no-fee commissions, the ability to buy fractional shares, and U.S. government stimulus checks to individuals have all gotten us to this time. Let’s not forget the actions of the US Federal Reserve and the US government during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic which not only supported financial markets but made everyone forget that investing comes with risk. potentials.

The rise and new weight of retail investors was obvious to all to see if they had just opened their eyes.

First, this cohort of investors embarrassed Warren Buffett after selling his airline shares in May of last year and wished them good luck.

Led by Dave Davey Day Trader Portnoy, airline shares nearly doubled the following month and are still well above levels when Buffett left his positions. The retail investor pulled the Supermans cape and won. That’s why Buffett should figure out what’s going on.

Stuck at home, retail investors recognized that trends were changing and found a way to profit. They opened million-dollar brokerage accounts last year to buy the risky stocks that professional fund managers avoided because they thought they were overvalued. These stocks are not among the major stock indexes that popular exchange-traded funds emulate. These stocks then doubled and tripled in price, some rising even further. Brokers and fund managers need to understand.

Now it’s the turn of retail traders to take center stage. This crowd is a little different from the ones that retail investors pointed out above. They are like the professional trader in that they are looking for opportunities to play with the system, hopefully legally.

As we now know, they traffic to the Reddits WallStreetBets investment forum, which last had over 7.5 million members. There is very intelligent analysis in this forum, just like on Wall Street. They also have a lot of crowd hunters to follow, just like on Wall Street. They use screen names like roaringkitty, stonksflyingup, and veryforestgreen. It doesn’t really sound like Wall Street.

As early as October of last year, these Redditors and others were detailing how the Masters of the Universe were making a glaring mistake in GameStop. The number of GameStop shares that were sold short exceeded the amount available for trading, or the float. It was the best-selling stock on the New York Stock Exchange. They even singled out the hedge fund Melvin Capital, which had sold most of the shares, as being particularly vulnerable.

Massive squeeze was possible, but like a good trader, they expected a catalyst. This happened in the middle of last month, when a surge in put buying preceded a report from Citron Research recommending the sale of GameStop shares. This meant that the short squeeze potential was now at its maximum. Redditors have struck with the execution rivaling one of the biggest traders in Wall Street history, and many lawyers say it all looks legal. The masters never saw it coming.

Selling more than 100% of the free float of a share is called a short sale or selling of shares with no intention of delivering the shares. Such activity is illegal under the rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and its shutdown was one of the primary reasons the SEC was formed in 1933.

As the investigation into the GameStop saga begins, the SEC may wish to begin by explaining why it failed its own basic mission. The SEC’s job is to see these things come and it has failed.

Even more worrying is Wall Street itself. A lot of smart people should know that this big short position puts the masters in a vulnerable position.

However, they did not think the situation was dangerous, as it was unlikely that a large institution would take advantage and attempt a brief and massive squeeze. Self-regulation maintains the honesty of the entire financial system, but it seems to have died out here and in many other corners of Wall Street.

Questions about why these masters were not called by other masters should be asked. Is this just the way the game is played on Wall Street? In other words, collusion? Rushing to bail out Melvin Capital is consistent with this idea.

The masters did not see the thousands of retail traders coming together as a force enough to put an end to their best-conceived plans. As a result, a great new player with a lot of money and sophistication has entered the game and is unlikely to walk away. These are outsiders who use the masters’ own practices to change the rules and win.

So many people on Wall Street and elsewhere couldn’t or didn’t want to see this coming. They have a vested interest in the status quo which clouds their judgment. Many of those same people are now claiming that there is high risk in the markets due to the rise and involvement of retail investors. The truth is, they might be looking at the wrong risks and the wrong players.

Jim Bianco is the President and Founder of Bianco Research, a provider of data-driven information on the global economy and financial markets. He might have an interest in the areas he writes about.

