Government invests 40 million to help companies reduce their carbon footprint





The government is ready to invest 40 million to help polluting industries reduce their carbon footprint as the Prime Minister tries to comply with US President Joe Biden’s new green agenda. Companies in Britain’s energy-intensive sectors, including pharmaceuticals, steel, paper and food and beverage, will be able to claim their share of the cash through the government industrial energy transformation fund. Read more: EU reaches agreement to cut carbon emissions by 55% by 2030 Businesses will be eligible for grants worth between 100,000 and 14 million to help them “lead them to a cleaner and more sustainable future,” the Ministry of Business, Energy and Strategy said. industrial (Beis) in a press release. The grants will help businesses use new technologies to improve the efficiency of industrial processes and reduce energy demand. Beis will encourage factories to install electric motors and heat pumps to replace their natural gas boilers, manufacturers to recycle waste heat and generate renewable electricity, and industries such as the power sector and drinks to replace natural gas with hydrogen. We can only achieve our ambitious plans to fight climate change if everyone plays their part, including large and small businesses, ”said Energy Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan. That’s why our $ 40 million investment will not only help some of the most polluting industries like steel, paper and pharmaceuticals to rebuild greener by finding innovative ways to reduce their carbon emissions, but will also create more opportunities for growth and jobs by leveling out and adapting the industry. for the future. The government is committed to reducing carbon emissions by 68% over the next 10 years, with the goal of achieving its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Johnson laid out a ten-point plan to achieve this goal, including banning the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars by 2030, providing $ 582 million in grants to help buyers of low- and zero-emission vehicles and dedicating 500 million to the development of hydrogen technologies to heat homes. . The Prime Minister is expected to step up the UK’s commitment to climate policies as he tries to win the approval of newly elected US President Biden. Johnson used his first phone call with the Democrat to welcome announcements from Bidens that the United States would join the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement and the World Health Organization. However, he has been widely criticized for government support for a new coal mine in Cumbria, despite his commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Read more: BP takes majority stake in carbon offsetting company as green campaign continues Scientists, environmental activists and government advisers have expressed disapproval of government support for the UK’s first new deep coal mine in three decades. The UK is set to host the UN Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November this year, where countries will be urged to subscribe to long-term targets of net zero emissions by 2030 .





