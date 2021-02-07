Comment: GameStop reveals poor corporate governance on boards of listed companies

NEW YORK CITY: Last week, a populist rebellion fueled by social media took hold of financial markets. Retail investors have bought huge amounts of shares in struggling companies like GameStop, AMC, and BlackBerry (among others). They wanted to earn money.

But more than that, they wanted to punish financial elites, like hedge funds, who had gambled on corporate decline.

The punishment worked: on January 27, investors who had taken short positions on GameStop lost US $ 14.3 billion.

But the real story isn’t who lost (or made) money in a series of stock trades. It is because the dominant model of modern corporate governance is on the verge of radical change.

If none of what happened with GameStop makes sense to you, listen to veterans in finance talk about how different players fueled the surge and which listed company might be seeing copycat attacks on the Heart of the Matter podcast by CNA:

SHARE PRICES ARE WEAK MEANS OF ASSESSING CEO PERFORMANCE

In the current model, a company’s board of directors exercises ultimate authority over the company.

The board is responsible for hiring, evaluating, compensating and, if necessary, firing the CEO and other senior executives, and its members must approve all other fundamental decisions.

To assess the performance of managers, boards of directors have long relied mainly on stock prices. Now this measure is failing. It is increasingly clear that stock prices are not reliable indicators of the performance of companies or the quality of their leadership.

The assumptions at the heart of the non-participatory leadership of the board may have been right in theory, but wrong in the real world.

By buying huge amounts of stocks in struggling companies, ordinary people trading online from their sofas have driven up the stock prices of these companies, regardless of financial fundamentals like income and money. the profitability.

GAMESTOP WASN’T THE FIRST

While the GameStop case may be the strangest recent evidence of post-truth capital markets, it is not the first.

In the early 2000s, it was revealed that companies had adopted a fake until you approached it by massaging their financials to raise stock prices.

And then there was the global financial crisis of 2008, which erupted after the collapse of a subprime mortgage bubble in the United States.

Subsequently, in the flash crash of 2010, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 1,000 points within minutes, in part due to the actions of a high-frequency trader.

Add to that the GameStop turmoil, and it seems clearer than ever that America’s decades-long experience with share-based corporate governance has failed.

This is a good thing: with hindsight, it is clear that this approach amounts to a self-sacrifice of the leadership of the private sector.

With their eyes riveted on rising stock prices, corporate boards have failed to prepare or perhaps even recognize emerging threats to their business success and overall prosperity.

These threats include climate change, the scourge of racial and gender discrimination, and skyrocketing income and wealth inequalities (a likely driver of the GameStop rebellion).

Listen to a consultant dissecting how businesses factor climate risk into their operations and accounting in CNA’s The Climate Conversations:

COMPANIES Poorly PREPARED TO FACED WITH BUSINESS CHALLENGES

The COVID-19 crisis illustrates the problem. For decades, companies have enthusiastically embraced remote and insecure supply chains. They did not prepare for a pandemic, despite warnings from experts that a pandemic was inevitable.

Their stock prices did not reflect the risks; on the contrary, they took advantage of the higher profit margins. So when the pandemic broke, businesses generally didn’t know what to do.

Likewise, before then-President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, in an insurgency in which five people died, corporate political action committees poured out money in the coffers of the Republican Party and its propagandists, such as Fox News.

It didn’t matter that Republican politicians and media amplified the baseless allegations of electoral fraud that Trump used to shake his base.

With stock prices elevated, the growing risk of radical American political polarization, even domestic right-wing terrorism, with its potential for economic disruption, was not on the radar.

CORPORATE DIRECTORS MUST WAIVE PASSIVE LEADERSHIP

It’s time for business leaders to let go of their stock market shortsightedness and give up passive leadership.

It means recognizing the disruptive changes underway, engaging more fully with leaders and workers, developing more holistic and forward-looking strategies, and mobilizing their company’s human and financial resources to move them forward.

Simply put, boards must have their legal power to learn, strategize, and lead.

New business strategies must first and foremost be information-based and technologically enhanced.

Fortunately, thanks to drastically improved software analytics, boards can now reach into the depths of corporate data to capture valuable insights and identify new questions.

Boards fail if they allow CEOs to capture company information and skew its presentation to directors.

It is precisely in this way that some boards are already going beyond the limited supervisory board model and putting in place improved information and communication processes to assess risks and opportunities in a more three-dimensional way.

HUMAN JUDGMENT NECESSARY

The emphasis on human judgment at the board level is also a rejection of futuristic interpretations of passive and techno-algorithmic corporate governance.

Data is not a panacea, as evidenced by the social and political disruption caused by Facebook and Google.

The key is to merge better internal company data with candid, in-depth deliberations on how a changing world affects the future of the business. This does not happen if the boards use stock prices as shortcuts.

Hopefully, the fall of the supervisory board will spark a new national debate about what it really takes to run big companies, especially amid serious political failures.

As the composition of the board becomes more demanding, individual directors will have to sit on fewer boards. This will open up the field of board-level leadership to new voices ideally, younger and more diverse.

ALTERNATIVE POWER CENTERS

Recent shocks can also strengthen alternative power centers. Daring institutional investors like BlackRock, for example, have shown a willingness to exercise market power to help prevent a climate catastrophe (although BlackRocks’ large stake in Fox News suggests that it is less aware of threats to the climate. Democracy of the Americas).

Last week, ordinary citizens responded to systemic inequalities with a market-based populist campaign to disrupt elite accumulation mechanisms and sent a powerful message about the need for a new model of corporate governance that depends human judgment at the board level, not just stock prices.

After decades of passivity, now is the time for directors to lead.

Faith Stevelman is Professor of Corporate Law at New York Law School. Sarah CHaan is a professor of corporate law at the University of Washington and Lee School of Law.