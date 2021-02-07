China approves wider use of Sinovac vaccine





TAIPEI, Taiwan – China has given broader approval to the nationally-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond high-risk and priority groups already cleared under emergency authorization . Regulators gave conditional approval to Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s firing CoronaVac on Friday, paving the way for general use, the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on Saturday. The Sinovac vaccine has already been sold in at least 10 other countries and is being given to people in at least five other countries. In China, the shot received emergency approval last July, allowing people such as medical workers and employees of state-owned companies to receive it. Conditional approval means the vaccine can now be given to the general public, although research is still ongoing. The company will be required to submit follow-up data as well as reports on any adverse reactions after the vaccine has been sold in the market. It is the second locally manufactured vaccine to receive conditional approval. Beijing authorized the state-owned Sinopharm vaccine in December.

China has previously said any COVID-19 vaccine will be free to its public, with the government footing the bill. Sinovac declined to give a number for the price of each dose. Sinovac injection and Sinopharm injection are two-dose inactivated vaccines, based on traditional technology that facilitates the transport and storage of Pfizer vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage. This could make a difference for developing countries that have fewer resources. However, Sinovac’s vaccine has also come under intense scrutiny and criticism for its lack of transparency, largely due to different efficacy data in different countries around the world. Officials in Turkey, where part of the stage 3 clinical trials were held, said the efficacy rate was 91.25%. But in a much larger trial in Brazil, officials initially reported an effectiveness rate of 78%, but revised it to just over 50% after including mild infections. The Brazilian segment of the trial recruited 12,396 volunteers and recorded 253 infections, the company said in a statement Friday. So far, the company has only released Stage 1 and Stage 2 data for its vaccine. Full clinical trial data for stage 3 trials will be published later in a peer-reviewed journal, said Pearson Liu, a spokesperson for the company.

Global health authorities have said any vaccine that is at least 50% effective will help. The flu shot is usually around 50% effective. Experts also said it was significant that those who fell ill despite taking the vaccine were even less likely to experience severe symptoms. Its stage 3 clinical trials took place in Brazil, Chile, Indonesia and Turkey, with a total of 25,000 volunteers.







