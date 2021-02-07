JeffCo teachers rush to immunization event for extra doses





JeffCo employees said the school district emailed staff members to let them know there are 200 vaccines left at the clinic for anyone who wants them.

DENVER’s unused COVID-19 vaccine doses led to a stampede from Jefferson County teachers at the West National Complex on Saturday night. Organizers of SCL Health’s mass immunization event there have learned they will end up with an additional supply, according to a spokesperson. SCL Health told 9NEWS that in an effort not to waste vaccine after having a few no-shows at the clinic for Coloradans 70 and up, they “have issued limited invitations to their education partners and frontline teachers.” JeffCo employees tell 9NEWS that the school district contacted staff members by email and phone just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday to let them know that there were 200 vaccines left at the clinic and that anyone could get there in the clinic. hour could potentially claim them. The email prompted many teachers to travel north to Denver on Saturday night, creating traffic backups and a “mad rush” for additional vaccines. “With the best of intentions, one of our school district partners extended the invitation too far beyond the vaccine capacity available for this population,” wrote Gregg Moss, spokesperson for SCL Health, in an email. SCL Health said the partner invitation was never intended for large-scale distribution. SCL Health said it was not sure what JeffCo Schools sent to teachers, or why. JeffCo Schools has not yet responded to 9NEWS ‘request for comment. SCL Health said it couldn’t quantify the number of extra doses available at the end of the day, but called it a “small number.” James MacIndoe, an English teacher at Standley Lake High School, was one of the lucky teachers to have had a chance on Saturday night. “I wasn’t too freaked out,” MacIndoe said. “I was listening to the AM radio station giving instructions for the vaccination site and it all sounded a bit like a prequel to The Walking Dead at first, but I started to worry when a woman in the car in front me I opened the passenger door and I ran and I ran down the street and I was like, ‘Oh, no – people are going to run for this – this is weird.’ “ “It was a crazy race,” he says. And then it was very quiet. “ MacIndoe had his chance, but other teachers told 9NEWS they didn’t. “I’m very relieved to have this experience today. I just wish it had been tidy and less chaotic,” MacIndoe said. RELATED: Teens Help Outreach Clinic Vaccinate Hispanic, Latinx Coloradans Seniors RELATED: Meet a Man Who Answers Hotline Questions About COVID-19 Vaccine SCL Health said 5,000 people were vaccinated during their event on Saturday, which was an effort to reach vulnerable populations in underserved communities of color. SCL Health said the event went very well until there was confusion over additional doses at the end of the day. Following the email to employees at JeffCo’s schools, SCL Health had to call the police to help deal with the additional traffic. SCL Health works in partnership with local districts to immunize teachers in accordance with state requirements. “Prior to the event and going forward, we are committed to vaccinating as many teachers as possible while following state guidelines,” Moss wrote. “We have already contacted our partner school districts to find allotted hours for teacher immunizations starting Monday and into the future.” SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Coronavirus COVID-19

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos