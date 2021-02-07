Saudi Arabia’s resilient asset management industry in 2021: KPMG

RIYADH: The asset management industry in Saudi Arabia appears resilient in 2021, according to global audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG, with official stock quotes and increased presence of foreign investors expected to be the main trends this year.

According to KPMG’s analysis, Saudi asset management firms had SR 471 billion ($ 125.6 billion) in assets under management at the end of September 2020, up 14% from the end of from 2019.

A resilient asset management industry has withstood the dual challenges posed by falling oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic, where investor buyouts have been limited and asset prices have been stable or rebounded said Ovais Shahab, chief financial officer. services at KPMG in Saudi Arabia.

The industry is well prepared to play a pivotal role in providing the necessary impetus for the global economic recovery.

KPMG believes that the inclusion of Saudi stocks in global indices such as MSCI and FTSE in mid-2019, coupled with the initial public offering (IPO) of Saudi Aramcos on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) in 2019, has profoundly impacted the sentiments of global and local investors.

The advisory firm noted that the entertainment, travel, hospitality and high street retail sectors were facing the greatest challenges with restrictions on foreclosure operations.

We expect some of the smaller players in these sectors to exit the market as it may no longer be viable for them to stay in business, or be ready to be bought / consolidated / divested by the larger companies operating in the sector. respective, Shahab told me.

Distressed assets may also be available, albeit on a selective basis, in the form of real estate, as valuations may have fallen in some geographies that increasingly depended on the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

Qualified foreign investors were net buyers of SR 18.75 billion worth of shares in Tadawul last year.

While that figure was down 79% year-over-year, according to Argaam, citing data from the Saudi stock exchange, KPMG is confident that 2021 will see a return of foreign appetite.

It absolutely is. Capital market reforms led by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) create the ecosystem needed to attract and retain foreign capital, Shahab said.

We therefore expect the scale of foreign investment to increase in the future, especially when the market is bullish and continues to generate favorable results.

Kuwait-based KAMCO Investment Co. released a report last month concluding that Saudi Arabia is expected to dominate the regional IPO market in 2021, with authorities expected to consult more than 15 potential listing applications.

The report says the Kingdom continued to play a leadership role in primary markets in 2020, with four of the region’s seven IPOs taking place in Tadawul.

Saudi Arabia also dominated in terms of IPO products generated, accounting for 78% or $ 1.45 billion of issuance.

The report says the Kingdom’s healthcare operator, Dr Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services, completed the region’s largest IPO in 2020, with proceeds of $ 698.6 million. Saudi retailer Bin Dawood Holding came next with proceeds of $ 585.1 million.

Globally, IPO volumes increased 15% year-over-year in 2020 to reach 1,322 issues. Proceeds grew 26% to $ 263 billion during the same period, the highest level since 2010 and mainly thanks to a 69% year-over-year increase in emissions in the United States. China recorded a 41% increase in the number of emissions.

Speaking at a webinar hosted by Bloomberg in December, Ammar Al-Khudairy, president of Samba Financial Group, said: A good number (around a dozen) of IPOs are coming in 2021.

Shahab shares this positive sentiment towards the IPO market in 2021 for three main reasons.

First, he believes there is pent-up demand for IPOs, given that several companies had planned an IPO in 2020 but had to revise their plans in light of the pandemic, and may well revitalize them in the future. 2021.

Second, he said that companies in certain industries in Saudi Arabia were ready to go public. He cited companies in the non-bank finance industry that are considering an IPO to diversify their funding source to better compete in a crowded market dominated by banks.

Finally, he underlined the trend towards privatization. The National Center for Privatization (NCP) raised Rs 3 billion in revenue through the sale of state assets last year.

That figure is expected to reach around SR15 billion or more in 2021, NCP CEO Rayyan Nagadi said in January. Shahab said: IPOs present a viable avenue to achieve this.