Business
More residents are reporting unemployment fraud, what to do if a claim was made on your behalf
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Cases of unemployment insurance and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) fraud continue to be problematic. More and more people are discovering that their identity has been used to file bogus claims when the IRS sends out tax forms.
Officials have been monitoring the problem since last spring, when more than 150,000 Hawaiians lost their jobs due to the pandemic. The federal government has provided $ 2.2 trillion in aid through the CARES (Aid, Relief and Economic Security) law against the coronavirus.
State Representative John Mizuno said he couldn’t believe it when his accountant told him someone had used his name and information to open an unemployment insurance claim in order to collect benefits.
“They used my name, business address, and even my title to file the claim,” Mizuno said. “They actually had my social security number, the cybercriminals. I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. It is a brazen act. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone.
Mizuno’s impostor tried to defraud the Hawaii Department of Labor, but Penny Kobayashi, another victim, said she discovered someone had filed a PUA complaint on her behalf on the East Coast.
“I ran into someone who lives in my old house over 30 years ago, and they happen to have a letter addressed to me,” Kobayashi said. “So when I saw it, the letter, it was from the New York State unemployment office. And I was surprised because there was my social security (number).
Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) director Anne Perreira-Eustquio said she is receiving more fraud reports now that 1,099 tax forms are mailed.
“We hear from some of the applicants, or some members of the community, that they are not applicants and it wasn’t them. And we are investigating to make sure that is the case and then to remedy the situation, ”said Perreira-Eustaquio.
She said the majority of fraud cases involved the PUA and not regular unemployment.
According to DLIR website, any victim of unemployment or PUA fraud should contact the labor department of the state where the claim was made.
It is also a good idea to alert the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Cyber security expert Chris Duque has said unemployment fraud is a form of identity theft. He also suggests making a police report because it might help in case the criminal tries to do something else with the information.
“Contact your financial institution, your bank, your credit union, your credit card company, see if they have any services where they offer protection against identity theft,” Duque said.
Duque said, be careful when you receive unsolicited phone calls, letters or emails, as they could be a phishing scam.
“The key when we receive these solicitations is to be wary of them. Check the email address. Check the websites you visit. Make sure they’re valid and be careful not to post any information, ”Duque explained.
Duque said preventing identity theft is not always something that can be controlled.
“The problem arises when the entities that hold our personal information are not as diligent as we are in protecting our personal information,” Duque explained. “They may have been the ones who disclosed our personal information.”
A number of high profile data breaches in recent years have leaked millions of private information.
Duque said, the best thing to do is prepare for when this happens.
