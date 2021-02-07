Israeli Pluristem traded on the NASDAQ stock exchange





Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., a Haifa-based biomedical company specializing in regenerative medicine, will now be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange. The stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market® list and opened on January 29, for trading. under the current company symbol (PSTI) .Nasdaq-100 ranks the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Composite Index – rankings are compiled using a weighted index based on market capitalization. Instead of a trading floor, the Nasdaq uniquely performs electronic trading transactions. As of now, the top five companies traded on the Nasdaq Index are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google. Company CEO and Chairman Yaky Yanay noted that Pluristem’s listing on the market list Global Nasdaq will be the key to the company’s growth, explaining that it has the potential to bring more visibility to the biomedical group and broaden its shareholder base to maximize returns over the long term. forward could be a good sign for Pluristem, which has seen its ups and downs throughout the year. Pluristem has received a recommendation to terminate its Phase III critical limb ischemia (CLI) treatment monitoring study from the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) overseeing it. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Pluristem specializes in regenerative medicine therapies, including cell therapies, which treat inflammation, ischemia, ulcers, muscle trauma, blood disorders and radiation poisoning. Echemia is a condition where a sufficient amount of blood is prevented from reaching any part of the body, whether it is a limb or an organ. The committee said the Phase III study is unlikely to meet its primary endpoints; however, in April 2020, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Pluristem began to develop treatments for complications associated with the disease. COVID-19. Pluristem claims that its placenta-based PLX cell therapy products are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, ischemia, muscle trauma, hematologic disturbances, and radiation damage. On April 12, the company reported that six critically ill coronavirus patients at three different medical centers in Israel who were considered to be at high risk of death were treated with Pluristem’s placenta cell therapy product and survived. over $ 54 million in EU funding to advance its pioneering regenerative cell therapy platform, with a focus on the clinical development of placenta-based treatment for the deadly disease. The FDA had also approved the use of Pluristem’s PLX-PAD cells in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by COVID-19, but who do not qualify for the company’s clinical trial.Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman and Eytan Halon contributed to this report.







