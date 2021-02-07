Stamp duty deadline: here’s the extra cost for Essex buyers





NEW buyers are unlikely to exceed the stamp duty holiday deadline as the average time to complete a purchase is now over four months, property search site Rightmove warns.

With just 54 days to the March 31 deadline, it’s unlikely that anyone who hasn’t already accepted an offer will be able to avoid paying the stamp duty.

Home sales currently take an average of 126 days, or more than four months, according to the latest statistics by Rightmove. Tim Bannister, Director of Real Estate Data at Rightmove, said: “There are still a large number of sales agreed in 2020 that are stuck in stalling processing and awaiting legal finalization, with many hoping to exceed the impending tax deadline. Don’t let the end of the stamp vacation deter you from moving or climbing the property ladder – be sure to factor in the extra cost when you find your dream home. Potential buyers across the country are always on the hunt for their next home, with the majority looking for properties under £ 500,000. Tom Parker, consumer spokesperson at Zoopla, said: ‘The majority of home hunters across the UK are looking for properties that cost £ 500,000 or less, with more than half of home hunters in January looking for listings in this price range. Using a stamp duty calculator, it’s easy to figure out how much more you’ll need to pay, we’ve used one of Mortgages in London and the countryside. Here’s the extra amount you’ll need to pay for those homes under £ 500,000 in South Essex: High Street, Great Wakering SS3 £ 500,000 This stunning three bedroom house in Great Wakering is currently on the market for £ 500,000. If you are not a first time buyer and it would not be a second home or rental property, you will need to pay an additional £ 15,000 in stamp duty. The charming period property is in the heart of the village and benefits from three fully equipped double bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and an additional luxury family bathroom. With its exposed beams, half-timbering and brickwork, there is something charming to admire in every corner of this property. Find out more about Zoopla. Lifstan Way, SS1 from Southend-On-Sea £ 400,000 This three bedroom bungalow in Southend is currently on sale for £ 400,000. The exceptional family home has a large front and rear garden and also benefits from a mass of loft space which could be converted subject to planning. Boasting a living room, open plan kitchen / diner, veranda and two or three bedrooms with an office, this is a great family home. The total stamp duty for this property is £ 10,000, payable within two weeks of the sale. If you are interested in this property, visit Zoopla. Cottage Garden Mews, Westcliff, SS0 £ 300,000 The indicative price for this two bedroom house in Westcliff is £ 300,000 meaning the buyer would pay an additional £ 5,000 in stamp duty. A modern and bright house, the property is in immaculate condition and benefits from solar panels and two allocated parking spaces. The property is in the market with Ashleigh Stone and comprises a living room and kitchen / diner as well as two double bedrooms and a family bathroom. Learn more about Zoopla. Guildford Road, SS2 from Southend-On-Sea £ 160,000 In a prime position near Southend Victoria Station, buyers of this two-bedroom apartment in the market for £ 200,000 are expected to pay an additional £ 700 in stamp duty. The property itself has two good sized bedrooms, one with built in storage, a kitchen and a separate living room. This ground floor apartment also benefits from secure parking and a shared garden. For more information, visit Zoopla.







