Bank of Japan policy hurts sustainable finance

In recent months, the Nikkei stock average has recorded its highest levels in 30 years. The remarkable performance of stocks contrasts with fragile economic conditions caused by the second declaration of a state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other prefectures amid the highest number of infections and deaths since the outbreak of the COVID-pandemic. 19. The persistent appreciation of the yen since the middle of last year is also hurting foreign profits of Japanese companies valued in yen.

Japanese stock prices rebounded quickly after falling last March as the pandemic took hold. The main driver is the rise in US stock prices, driven by excessive liquidity resulting from massive monetary easing generated by the US Federal Reserve. The impressive business performance of major US tech companies and the hope that the start of emergency vaccinations will accelerate the pace of the global economic recovery are also contributing to the rising inventories.

In addition, the policies of the Bank of Japan have greatly contributed to Japanese stock prices. The bank has increased the maximum purchase amount of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to 12 trillion per year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, from an annual rate of around 6 trillion. As a result, the central bank became the largest shareholder in the Japanese stock market, causing market distortions.

In a normal stock market, various investors trade and find out about the appropriate stock prices while getting opportunities to promote healthy asset formation. The market also provides effective financing for businesses. The stock price should reflect the present value of the company’s future earnings.

A business that loses the ability to make a profit in a sustainable way must be taken out of the stock market. In its place, start-ups will emerge, grow and eventually be listed. This dynamism of companies is essential for the proper functioning of the stock exchange. The corporate governance code introduced in Japan in 2015 and its revision aims to reform corporate management practices by increasing the number of independent non-executive directors and encouraging management to redouble their efforts to increase the capacity of gain for Japanese companies thanks to tighter controls.

Long-term-oriented institutional investors (such as pension funds and insurance companies) and asset managers are increasingly engaging in constructive dialogue with companies and exercising their voting rights as as shareholders to help increase the value of the company in the medium and long term. This value must be achieved in a sustainable manner from an environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) point of view.

In particular, companies urgently need to transform their business models in line with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to less than 2 or close to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels. This ESG investment will be further supported in 2022, as the Tokyo Stock Exchange will reorganize the existing market segment and introduce a new Prime Market comprising companies that meet the strictest criteria, including corporate governance standards which could include a increase in the number of independent non-executive members of the board of directors to more than a third.

An expansion of ESG investments and a sustainable finance market are essential for the Japanese economy. Given that the Bank of Japan is likely to hold stocks for an extended period of time and does little ESG responsible investing, it is clear that its massive stock ETF purchases end up reducing the number floating shares potentially available to investors. Overvalued prices, regardless of the ESG performance of each listed company, risk delaying corporate restructuring and the corporate metabolism necessary for the proper functioning of stock markets.

The central bank has announced that a monetary policy assessment will be conducted in March, but it will do so without changing the existing monetary easing framework. It is widely accepted that the Bank of Japan is concerned about the current annual pace of ETF purchases due to its excessively large influence on the stock market and its negative impact on its balance sheet. The bank may wish to reduce it to well below 6 trillion, maybe closer to 2-4 trillion. This allows the purchasing program to continue a little longer.

The central bank should end these purchases, especially when stock prices are as overvalued as they are now.

However, many stock market players rely on banks’ commitment to intervene in the market so that the downside risk remains limited. It will be interesting to see if the BOJ changes buying guidelines in March without giving the impression of monetary tightening or a step towards normalization.

What is clear is that the probability of unwinding ETF share purchases by reducing equity holdings is getting closer and closer to zero to infinity.

Sayuri Shirai is a professor at Keio University and a former member of the Bank of Japan Policy Board.