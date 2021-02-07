Business
Sun Pharma recalls 36,275 cartons of injections in US due to labeling error
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 36,275 cartons of a drug used to treat low testosterone levels from the US market for incorrect labeling.
According to the latest application report from the United States Food and Drug Administration, the United States branch of the large national pharmaceutical company recalls the injection of testosterone cypionate in the United States market.
The affected batch of the intramuscular injections was made by the drug maker in India and distributed in the United States by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., based in Princeton, New Jersey, he said.
Elaborating on the reasons for the Class III recall, the USFDA said: “Incorrect labeling: incorrect lot number on secondary packaging.”
According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a “situation in which the use of or exposure to an offending product is not likely to result in adverse health consequences.”
The company launched the recall nationwide on January 11, 2021.
Last year, in October, Sun Pharma recalled 747 bottles of the generic diabetes drug in the United States over the possibility that the affected lot contained carcinogenic nitrosodimethylamine above the acceptable intake limit.
The company had recalled RIOMET ER (metformin hydrochloride for prolonged release oral suspension) due to a deviation from current good manufacturing practice – detection of the N-nitrosodimethylamine impurity in the finished pharmaceutical product.
The United States, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, is also the largest market for Bombay-based Sun Pharma. The company has been in the country since 1996 with a focus on generics, branded generics and over the counter (OTC) products.
This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]