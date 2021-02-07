Sun Pharma recalls 36,275 cartons of injections in US due to labeling error

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is recalling 36,275 cartons of a drug used to treat low testosterone levels from the US market for incorrect labeling.

According to the latest application report from the United States Food and Drug Administration, the United States branch of the large national pharmaceutical company recalls the injection of testosterone cypionate in the United States market.

The affected batch of the intramuscular injections was made by the drug maker in India and distributed in the United States by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., based in Princeton, New Jersey, he said.

Elaborating on the reasons for the Class III recall, the USFDA said: “Incorrect labeling: incorrect lot number on secondary packaging.”

According to the USFDA, a Class III recall is initiated in a “situation in which the use of or exposure to an offending product is not likely to result in adverse health consequences.”

The company launched the recall nationwide on January 11, 2021.

Last year, in October, Sun Pharma recalled 747 bottles of the generic diabetes drug in the United States over the possibility that the affected lot contained carcinogenic nitrosodimethylamine above the acceptable intake limit.

The company had recalled RIOMET ER (metformin hydrochloride for prolonged release oral suspension) due to a deviation from current good manufacturing practice – detection of the N-nitrosodimethylamine impurity in the finished pharmaceutical product.

The United States, the world’s largest pharmaceutical market, is also the largest market for Bombay-based Sun Pharma. The company has been in the country since 1996 with a focus on generics, branded generics and over the counter (OTC) products.

