GameStop Frenzy is a tough call for transparency-focused regulators

Washington was quick to react to GameStop’s mad rush Corp.

GME 19.20%

and the social media-fueled commercial frenzy that some reports have pitted ordinary people against Wall Street.

Unless there is evidence that people were trying to manipulate the market, regulators may not have much to do. One of the fundamental principles of market regulation in the United States is transparency: giving information to investors and letting them decide. The GameStop drama was nothing if not transparent.

You can sell garbage to the public as long as you tell the public it’s garbage.

Former SEC Chairman Harvey Pitt



You can sell garbage to the public as long as you tell the public it’s garbage and you’d be a fool to buy it, but how would you like to buy it? said Harvey Pitt, a former chairman of the SEC.

What appears to have happened in recent weeks is that a massive wave of retail investors have answered yes to this question, current and former policymakers say. Fueled by social media platforms like Reddit and smartphone brokerage apps like Robinhood, traders pushed GameStop’s price up to $ 483 per share from less than $ 18 per share three weeks earlier. The struggling video game retailer closed at $ 63.77 on Friday, down 87% from its intraday high on Jan.28.

I think a lot of people take a lot of risks that they don’t fully understand, said Rep. Jim Himes (D., Connecticut), a former Goldman Sachs banker who sits on the House financial services committee. Unfortunately, the most effective remedy for this sort of thing is to touch a hot stove.

One of the reasons regulators can be stuck is the lack of political will to limit trading by small investors. When Robinhood temporarily prevented its customers from trading GameStop shares during the frenzy, a cry arose from the market entrance. The big losses these little guys inflicted on some hedge funds by driving up the stock were seen as a democratization of the market. Any effort to derail that could be criticized as a protection for Wall Street.

Most people believe that middle class people, working people, should be able to try their luck in the stock market, said Rep. Maxine Waters (D., Calif.), Who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, in an interview.

California Democrat Maxine Waters, who chairs the House Financial Services Committee, plans to use a hearing on Feb. 18 to examine the pay-to-order flow.

The consensus among regulators so far is that the episode did not reveal any major issues with the plumbing markets. The Treasury Department said Thursday that regulators believe basic market infrastructure is resilient. The ministry said the SEC is examining whether business practices are consistent with investor protection and fair and efficient markets, and is expected to issue a report on the factors that have influenced it.

The SEC intervened earlier when it identified weaknesses. After the flash crash of 2010, when trading in some stocks deteriorated, the regulator worked with the exchanges to implement new buffers for the market, including circuit breakers for individual stocks that interrupt trading during episodes of extreme volatility.

Regulators also know that while the stock market affects the economy, it does not have the same impact as the debt markets, which triggered the financial crisis. The end of the Internet boom of the late 1990s wiped out $ 6.05 trillion from US household inventories between the first quarter of 2000 and the third quarter of 2002, according to data from the Federal Reserve. The selling triggered a recession, but it was relatively subdued.

Regulators and lawmakers are likely to focus on two areas for review: the system that allows investors to trade stocks for free, and game-like apps and social media sites that get people to trade.

The fact that our financial markets have this casino infection is something to fight, said Rep. Brad Sherman (D., Calif.), Who is chair of a House subcommittee on investor protection and the markets. financial. He wants to put in place regulatory barriers to the kind of psychic rewards that the Robinhood app offers, like a confetti graphic that celebrates certain trades.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Authority, an industry self-regulatory body overseen by the SEC, announced this year plans to take a close look at brokers who offer gamel-style investment experiences. In a letter to brokerage firms about its review plans, Finra said it will review how brokers who use such tools disclose investment risks to clients and how they approve those clients for them. trading options, which would have exacerbated the fluctuations of GameStops.

Ms Waters said she plans to use a hearing on Feb. 18 to examine the payment flow for orders, the deal by which market makers such as Citadel Securities pay Robinhood to handle its clients’ transactions. Critics of the practice say it distorts the motivations of brokers and encourages them to maximize their income at the expense of clients. Brokers say this translates to better prices for investors.

President Bidens chose to lead the SEC, Gary Gensler, could try to put his footprint in the market by looking at Robinhoods’ business and its pay-as-you-go arrangements. Mr. Gensler recently lectured on financial technology innovation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which may shape how he deals with the rise of low-cost, easy-to-use brokerage applications.

The SEC has repeatedly acknowledged that pay-as-you-go is good for investors. Congress has also looked at the practice before, but little has come from oversight.

Citadel Securities, one of the main beneficiary companies of the model, has also become a major political force. Its owner, billionaire Kenneth Griffin, was the third-largest donor to Republican political campaigns in the 2020 election cycle, according to data compiled by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Senator Pat Toomey (R., Pa.), The senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, praised the system that allows free trade to be incredible for small investors.

If anyone has a better model in mind for getting better execution at lower cost and maintaining liquidity, well I’m all for it, Mr. Toomey said in an interview. But, my boy, that would be a difficult thing to find given how the markets work today.

