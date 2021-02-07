The value of weekly IME transactions increases by 42%





TEHRAN – The value of transactions at the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) has risen 42% in the last Iranian calendar week (ended Friday), the IME’s public relations department reported. As reported, 718,572 tonnes of commodities worth $ 424 million traded on the exchange last week, which also indicates a four percent growth in weight. The IME traded 400,688 tonnes of raw materials on its mining and industrial floor worth nearly $ 260 million. On this floor, the IME sold 336,798 tonnes of iron and steel products, 7,200 tonnes of copper, 6,555 tonnes of aluminum, 120 tonnes of molybdenum concentrate, 15 tonnes of precious metal concentrate, 50,000 tonnes of ore from fine iron and 41 kg of gold bars. In addition, the exchange hosted 313,691 tons of commodities on the domestic and export networks of its petroleum and petrochemical floor with a trade value of nearly $ 165 million, which included 55,050 tons of vacuum bottom, 99 770 tons of bitumen, 84,843 tons. of polymer products, 35,006 tonnes of chemicals, 34,500 tonnes of cut lubricant, 3,162 tonnes of base oil, 50 tonnes of argon and 325 tonnes of sulfur. It should be noted that the IME secondary market was also a platform for the trading of 4,193 tons of various types of unlisted products. As previously reported, more than 2,893 tons of commodities worth nearly $ 1.5 billion were traded at IME in the last Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 21, 2020 – January 19, 2021). The exchange hosted the trading of 1,176,000 tonnes of raw materials worth more than $ 740 million on its mining and industrial floor. On this floor, the IME sold 1,093,000 tons of steel, 5,160 tons of copper, 30 tons of precious metal concentrate, 480 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 15,955 tons of aluminum, 800 tons of coke, 20,500 tons zinc dust, 40,000 tons of concentrated iron ore, 300 tons of cast iron and 54 kg of gold ingots. On its petroleum and petrochemical floor, the IME traded more than 1,707,000 tonnes of products worth almost $ 749 million, including 602,855 tonnes of different types of bitumen, 257,511 tonnes of polymer products, 124,965 tonnes of products chemicals, 6,300 tonnes of slop wax and 503,760 tonnes of vacuum base. In addition, the exchange sold on this floor 11,825 tonnes of base oil, 69,725 tonnes of sulfur, 200 tonnes of argon and 129,000 tonnes of cut lubricant. The next IME trading floor was agricultural with 10,500 kg of saffron sold on it. Finally, the IME secondary market saw the trade of 9,510 tonnes of various types of products during the same month. IME is one of the top four stock markets in Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran over-the-counter (OTC) market also known as Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB) and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX). Last April, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the New Market Outlook Plan, which outlines IME’s development roadmap up to the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 20205 -March 2026). The materialization of the slogan of this Iranian year, which is Surge in Production, is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the foresight plan. MOM

