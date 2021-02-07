TikTok users cautioned against risky investment advice: reports





The UK financial regulator has warned TikTok users to take inventory advice from the app.

The Financial Conduct Authority warned against “promising high-yield investments”, for BBC News.

A user posted videos with names like: “Only future millionaires can see this video !!”

Visit Insider’s Business section for more stories. TikTok users were warned about risky investment advice on the social app, BBC News reported. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority said investors should be wary of any advice promising high-yield investments, according to the report. “There are risks involved in taking unregulated investment advice and we engage with social media platforms to remove pages that violate our regulations,” an FCA spokesperson told Cristina Criddle, a BBC technical reporter. Social media has been inundated with investment advice in recent weeks, as Reddit’s Wall Street Bets sub-reddit regrouped and fueled sky-high returns on GameStop, AMC and other investments. In the United States, the Securities and Exchange Commission and other federal financial regulators have reportedly discussed the trading frenzy. Lawmakers on both sides have called for investigations into volatile transactions. The SEC said last week that it was “monitor and evaluate closely” the situation. On TikTok, users were also posting articles to GameStop, AMC, and other Reddit-powered actions. The #investing hashtag on TikTok had around 1.6 billion views, and GameStop was searched around 600 million times in a single day on the app, according to MarketWatch. Paxful, a cryptocurrency trading platform, studied how TikTok users give investment advice, such as BBC News reported for the first time. About one in seven financial investing videos posted on TikTok was misleading and asked users to make financial decisions without giving up responsibility, according to Paxful. “More than half (52%) of the influencer accounts we analyzed had posted at least one deceptive video,” Paxful said in a post, “Influencing Investors.” A TikTok user with around 130,000 subscribers posted videos titled “This Stock Will Make You Rich” and “Only Future Millionaires Can See This Video !!” The videos identified specific actions. In the videos, the user quickly flashed the balance sheets and balance sheets of companies, as well as their most recent stock prices. “Consumers should be wary of online and social media ads and advice promising high return investments, and should always do additional research on the product they are considering,” said an FCA spokesperson. at BBC News. In December, Insider spoke to five investment-focused TikTok creators.

