Weld County, Wyoming? What about Cheyenne, Colorado, instead? – Greeley Tribune

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon sparked a new kind of border war on Monday when he apparently praised the efforts of some disgruntled Weld County residents to separate from Colorado and join Wyoming instead.

The effort, reminiscent of an effort to create a new state in northern Colorado a few years ago, is led by a group with a Facebook page called Weld County, WY and a website, www.weldcountywy.com. The effort was prompted by perceived hostility to Weld Countys’ oil and gas industry by Colorado lawmakers, as well as other issues.

We would love that, Gordon told KOA radio. Every now and then the states have said, God, we love what Wyoming is doing and we’re happy.

The Quixotic effort would require approval from the Colorado and Wyoming legislatures, as well as Congress, and we suspect Gordon and other supporters are looking at some of the windmills that line the Colorado-Wyoming border.

But Gordons’ comments sparked a quick retort from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who posted on Facebook, Hands off Weld County, Gov. Mark Gordon. Weld County is a thriving part of Colorado and the residents of Weld County are proud to be a part of our great state. I hear so many from Cheyenne residents, on the other hand, that they are culturally, economically and socially more connected in Colorado than in Wyoming.

This final comment from Polis provides the spark for a counter-strategy for Colorado. Rather than playing defense against Gordons’ plans for Weld County, Colorado should go on the offensive by annexing Cheyenne and Laramie, too, for good measure.

Cheyenne has long considered itself the northern edge of the Front Range. Travel to and from northern Colorado has increased dramatically in recent years, and Cheyenne-based businesses have already looked to NoCo for growth, including the Blue Federal Credit Union; The accounting firm McGee Hearne & Paiz LLP; and various commercial banks.

Cheyenne has two major highways and rail lines that would be great assets for Colorado, and when the National Center for Atmospheric Research was looking for locations for a new supercomputing center, it didn’t locate it with its other major operations in Boulder, but chose Cheyenne instead.

And Boulder has nothing on Cheyenne when it comes to a large outdoor retailer. Sierra Trading Post Inc. is headquartered in Cheyenne, and a Colorado annexed Cheyenne would undoubtedly synergize with the Boulders outdoor sector.

Distribution is a major industry for Cheyenne, with a Walmart fulfillment center as an example, similar to an operation in Loveland.

And let’s not forget the Den Gentlemens Club, located on US Highway 85 on the Colorado side of the border, a major draw for some residents of Cheyenne.

Even US Highway 85 itself is known as the South Greeley Highway in the north. Talk about fate!

Laramie also suggests reasons for annexation. As the seat of the University of Wyoming, we need to do something about this name, the city has a long-standing rivalry with Fort Collins and Colorado State University.

Laramie has also developed a strong but often overlooked tech industry, with dozens of companies engaged in software development, R&D, and tech manufacturing, many of which hail from academia.

Cheyenne is located in Laramie County and Laramie is located in Albany County. The two together would add approximately 140,000 people to the population of Colorados. Colorado, after the 2020 census, could land another congressional seat, and Cheyenne and Laramie’s numbers could help it grow its delegation to Congress even further by the 2030 census. (Wyoming, as to he would not lose his sole representative.)

Of course, Cheyenne is the state capital, and we might have to negotiate a Vatican City-style arrangement to create an enclave. But it is an easily overcome challenge.

Annexation of Cheyenne and Laramie to Colorado could cause heartburn at Magpul Industries, the gun accessory maker that moved from Erie, Colo. To Cheyenne in 2014 to protest the new laws on Colorado guns. But Magpul has shown a willingness to move before, and arguably still could.

Yes, the more I think about it, the more I like this idea. Cheyenne and Laramie, Colorado, have a nice ring of their own. I will even agree to add an area code 307 for our phone lines.

Christopher Wood is editor and publisher of BizWest and former editor of the Boulder County Business Report and the Northern Colorado Business Report. He is a director of BizWest Media LLC and a former editor of the Denver Business Journal.