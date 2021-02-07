TikTok influencers expose millions to ‘deceptive’ stock and financial advice





The popular creators of the social media platform TikTok are jumping on the stock market bandwagon, exposing millions of viewers to deceptive financial advice, new analysis suggests. A survey of more than 1,000 TikTok videos linked to stocks by the Paxful crypto exchange found that 14% did not offer a disclaimer that could warn viewers of the risks. These videos totaled 28.4 million views and 3.6 million likes. Much of the offensive content advised subscribers to buy specific assets, as opposed to an asset class or broader genre, and were often guilty of implying guaranteed profit or suggesting specific purchase volume. . More than half (52%) of TikTok accounts analyzed had published at least one “misleading” article, the vast majority (60%) of creators did not include a disclaimer in their bio and only 10% did offered information about their qualifications. TikTok Action Tips Over the past week, interest in trading among individual investors has exploded due to the Dramatic rise in value of GameStop stock . The price spike was propelled by an organized group of amateur investors on the social platform Reddit, which aimed to pressure short sellers. While some will have benefited from the effort, others likely suffered heavy losses from the price correction that soon followed, highlighting the risks associated with financial advice shared on social platforms (though many editors were diligent in warning their messages). The surge in interest also appears to have spilled over into alternative services, such as TikTok, which primarily caters to younger demographics with fewer resources to bet on speculative investments. “The recent bull market and market volatility have sparked increased interest in learning about investing, as well as people who use social media to sell ‘get rich quick’ type courses to uneducated newbies. Explained financial psychologist Brad Klontz. In order to mitigate the risks of financial advice shared on social media, Dr Klontz suggests that it is vital to take the time to research the qualifications of the creator and also to seek additional advice specific to personal needs and means. The biggest red flag, he says, occurs when a creator makes a very specific recommendation, advising his followers to buy a specific stock or insurance product. “TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform. Like it or not, people get information about and invest in personal finance, ”said Dr Klontz. “These platforms can be useful for education, but the content should never be used as advice. There is no one investment approach that is right for everyone, so general advice is rarely appropriate. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos