Powerball results of 02/21/21; jackpot worth $ 32 million





LANSING, MI A player from Michigan approached, but there was no winner of the $ 32 million Powerball jackpot for the Saturday February 6 draw. This means that the Powerball draw on Saturday, February 6 will be worth $ 42 million with a cash option of $ 31 million. The Powerball numbers (white) for February 6: 1-16-48-49-65 The Red Powerball power number: 8 The Power Play number:2 Related Story: How Michigan State Will Hit Tax Jackpot After Selling $ 1 Billion Lottery Winner Here Powerball winners for February 6: Although there was no grand prize winner, one player tied the five white numbers drawn to win $ 1 million. This ticket was sold in North Carolina. However, this player did not play the Power Play option which would have increased his winnings to $ 2 million. In Michigan, one ticket sold matched four white balls and Powerball to win $ 50,000 in the draw. It was the biggest prize won in the state. There were 553,438 tickets sold which won at least $ 4 in the draw. In Michigan, 17,420 tickets sold won at least $ 4 in the draw. Powerball is offered in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Players select five white numbers from (1 to 69) and a red ball (1 to 26). Tickets cost $ 2 each. In other Michigan Lottery news: The next Mega Millions draw will take place on Tuesday, February 9 with an estimated jackpot of $ 68 million and a cash option of $ 49.6 million. The next Lotto 47 draw will take place on Wednesday February 10 at 7:29 p.m. with a jackpot of $ 1.85 million. The deadline is 7:08 p.m. that day. The Sundays Fantasy 5 jackpot is estimated at $ 124,000. The draw is at 7:29 pm The deadline is 7:08 pm For the latest Michigan Lottery news, check outthe official Michigan Lottery website, which also offers more information on instant tickets, raffles and other lottery games. The last Michigan player to win a Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot was Cristy Davis of Waterford who played $ 70 million in Powerball in February. With her earnings, Davis said she plans to buy a new home and a new car. And even though she was a lucky winner, it makes sense for players to immediately verify their tickets as a winner worth $ 1 million sold to Hartland in 2019 was unclaimed. The ticket has been purchased. at Hartland Speedway, but the winner never showed up to claim the prize. Instead, the money went to the State Educational Assistance Fund. If you want to be the next Michigan player to win a huge lottery prize, take a look at these tips from lottery expert Richard Lustig. The author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery has won over $ 1 million in Florida by hitting the top jackpots in smaller games.

