Business
SEC steps up measures against dirty money
Through Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Journalist
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved guidelines that will further promote transparency in corporate ownership, which could help prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in the Philippines.
In a circular note, the company regulator has provided for measures such as the ban on the issuance of bearer shares and the requirement to disclose the identity of beneficial owners or persons who own or control companies.
SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing usually stem from arrangements that allow shareholders or members to hide their identities, thereby increasing the risk to be diverted.
The recently released guidelines will provide the committee with adequate, accurate and timely information to combat these illegal activities, while strengthening our commitment to international standards and best practices against money laundering and terrorist financing, said Mr. Aquino.
Under the memorandum, the SEC requires that no company or entity may issue, sell or offer for sale or distribution of bearer shares and bearer share purchase warrants, where the names of the owners do not is not stated in the physical stock certificate and is not recorded in the stock and book transfer of the issuing company.
Bearer shares are equity securities held by a certain person or entity that holds the physical certificate, which allows the transfer of ownership of shares through the simple issuance of such a certificate, the SEC said.
The bearer share purchase warrant is a document certifying that the bearer is entitled to a certain amount of the fully paid shares of a company, he added.
In addition, the new guidelines require companies, with the exception of publicly traded companies, to disclose and record the disposition, sale or transfer of shares in their share book and transfer within 30 days, including the date and the people involved in the transaction.
According to the SEC, the new guidelines also prohibit the payment of dividends to any person or entity unless the name is listed on the company’s records as the owner of said shares.
However, it does not include dividend payments made by publicly traded companies to the nominee of the central custodian of Philipine or to any similar entity certified as a custodian and custodian of shares used for trading on the stock exchange.
The guidelines also require newly registered companies to disclose the identity of the persons in whose name they have been registered and the nominators / officers of the founders / first directors / trustees and shareholders within 30 days of receiving their registration certificates, the SEC said.
Meanwhile, the SEC has said that directors, trustees and shareholders of existing companies are required to disclose their proposers and officers within 30 days of the guidelines coming into effect, or within 30 days of from the moment they took on the roles in their respective companies.
The commission also requires all companies to keep sufficient and accurate data on their beneficial owners in their main offices.
Failure to comply will be sanctioned with a fine of 5,000 to P2 million, plus up to 1,000 P per day of continued violation but not exceeding P2 million; suspension or revocation of the certificate of incorporation; and other penalties the commission may impose, the SEC said.
The SEC said the new guidelines respond to recommendations made in a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report in October 2019.
Some of the FATF recommendations include creating measures that will prevent the misuse of bearer share warrants, nominee directors and nominee shareholders for money laundering and terrorist financing, and to ensure that Mechanisms work to ensure that data on the beneficial ownership of a business can be discovered in a timely manner.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]