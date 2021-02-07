SEC steps up measures against dirty money

Through Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Journalist

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved guidelines that will further promote transparency in corporate ownership, which could help prevent money laundering and terrorist financing in the Philippines.

In a circular note, the company regulator has provided for measures such as the ban on the issuance of bearer shares and the requirement to disclose the identity of beneficial owners or persons who own or control companies.

SEC Chairman Emilio B. Aquino said illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing usually stem from arrangements that allow shareholders or members to hide their identities, thereby increasing the risk to be diverted.

The recently released guidelines will provide the committee with adequate, accurate and timely information to combat these illegal activities, while strengthening our commitment to international standards and best practices against money laundering and terrorist financing, said Mr. Aquino.

Under the memorandum, the SEC requires that no company or entity may issue, sell or offer for sale or distribution of bearer shares and bearer share purchase warrants, where the names of the owners do not is not stated in the physical stock certificate and is not recorded in the stock and book transfer of the issuing company.

Bearer shares are equity securities held by a certain person or entity that holds the physical certificate, which allows the transfer of ownership of shares through the simple issuance of such a certificate, the SEC said.

The bearer share purchase warrant is a document certifying that the bearer is entitled to a certain amount of the fully paid shares of a company, he added.

In addition, the new guidelines require companies, with the exception of publicly traded companies, to disclose and record the disposition, sale or transfer of shares in their share book and transfer within 30 days, including the date and the people involved in the transaction.

According to the SEC, the new guidelines also prohibit the payment of dividends to any person or entity unless the name is listed on the company’s records as the owner of said shares.

However, it does not include dividend payments made by publicly traded companies to the nominee of the central custodian of Philipine or to any similar entity certified as a custodian and custodian of shares used for trading on the stock exchange.

The guidelines also require newly registered companies to disclose the identity of the persons in whose name they have been registered and the nominators / officers of the founders / first directors / trustees and shareholders within 30 days of receiving their registration certificates, the SEC said.

Meanwhile, the SEC has said that directors, trustees and shareholders of existing companies are required to disclose their proposers and officers within 30 days of the guidelines coming into effect, or within 30 days of from the moment they took on the roles in their respective companies.

The commission also requires all companies to keep sufficient and accurate data on their beneficial owners in their main offices.

Failure to comply will be sanctioned with a fine of 5,000 to P2 million, plus up to 1,000 P per day of continued violation but not exceeding P2 million; suspension or revocation of the certificate of incorporation; and other penalties the commission may impose, the SEC said.

The SEC said the new guidelines respond to recommendations made in a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) report in October 2019.

Some of the FATF recommendations include creating measures that will prevent the misuse of bearer share warrants, nominee directors and nominee shareholders for money laundering and terrorist financing, and to ensure that Mechanisms work to ensure that data on the beneficial ownership of a business can be discovered in a timely manner.