Controversial power line caught in high-stakes power struggle

On her way home along Moxie Pond on Troutdale Road in The Forks, Denise Rancourt can see loaders, excavators and combines in the adjacent forest, chopping and limbing trees.

Crews had traveled about three miles on the side of Central Maine Power’s existing transmission line last week, she estimated.

“They’re working right in front of me, so I see him every day,” said Rancourt, The Forks clerk and tax collector.

What Rancourt is witnessing is a high-stakes race to build as much as possible this year on the billion-dollar New England Clean Energy Connect power line project. But to do so, the company must sidestep a growing number of legal hurdles opponents are throwing, including pending court rulings that plaintiffs hope may hamper Maine’s most controversial energy project and halt progress abruptly. .

This is what almost happened three weeks ago.

After three years of disputes and debates, the project has all of its regulatory permits in hand. And after months of preparation, the crews were ready to start clearing the trees in a 53 mile segment of unmanaged forest stretching from La Fourche to the Quebec border. This segment is the most controversial part of the 145-mile project. Although the land is owned by forest products companies, it is also highly prized for its ecological and recreational value.

But just as CMP affiliate NECEC Transmission LLC got its final license and was ready to go, a federal appeals judge considering a challenge by environmental groups called a time-out, effectively banning work in this segment at least until the end of February.

Environmental adversaries saw it as a victory, stopping construction in a crucial place at a critical time.

But NECEC Transmission is not inclined to stop and wait. Its contract with Northern Clearing, a Wisconsin forestry contractor hired to create the new corridor, requires payment of $ 690,000 per week to cover equipment expenses in the event of a delay.

And the power purchase agreement with Massachusetts utilities, who want Canada’s hydropower to flow to their customers, inflicts financial damage if the project is not brought into service on time. The initial commissioning date has already been renegotiated, from December 2022 to May 2023.

NECEC Transmission therefore performed a quick pivot, moving the crews to work on the existing part of the corridor, which begins near Rancourt’s house near Moxie Pond. This is permitted, as the decision of the appeal court judge only concerns the undeveloped 53 mile segment. The existing section is also in unorganized territory and the works are authorized by the State Planning Commission.

“As per our construction plan, as soon as we had all the permits, we were going to start construction,” said Thorn Dickinson, President and CEO of NECEC last week. “This is what we are doing now.”

CMP SEARCH FOR “ ACQUIRED RIGHTS ”

About 280 workers are at work, Dickinson said, including 200 residents of Maine. Hundreds of additional hires are expected in the coming weeks. Existing jobs include planning, engineering, surveying and land clearing.

The existing corridor must be widened before workers can install poles and install new transmission lines. Entrepreneurs Cianbro Corp. and Irby Construction are expected to begin this task in May, NECEC said in court documents. Meanwhile, Cianbro is expected to do site development work this winter for a custom-built $ 250 million converter station in Lewiston that will convert direct current to alternating current to power the power grid.

All of this activity could play another important role in moving the project forward, according to David Littell, an environmental lawyer from Portland.

The more steel there is in the ground, he said, the better NECEC’s chances of maintaining that the project has achieved the legal status known as grandfathered.

“The idea is that if you start construction in good faith after receiving validly issued permits, the proper authorities cannot revoke the permits,” said Littell, former member of the Maine Public Utilities Commission and head of the Department of State of environmental protection.

Littell said this strategy poses legal risks for shareholders who own shares in Avangrid, the parent company of CMP and NECEC Transmission. But in his view, court rulings to date suggest the perceived risk is lower than last year.

“My bet is that they tell shareholders in briefings that they are using this strategy to mitigate risk,” he said.

This is not the point of view of environmental groups who are contesting the DEP permit. In the most extreme scenario, NECEC could be ordered to remove what it has built and restore disturbed areas, said Beth Boepple, an attorney who represents Say NO to NECEC citizens and city stakeholders.

“When you step into a license, you make strategic decisions,” Boepple said. “And if you start working and making contracts with others before legal proceedings are concluded, it’s up to you.

Maine environmental activists hope for a repeat of Col du Nord. Four years ago in New Hampshire, the Eversource electric utility had to write off more than $ 300 million after state regulators finally rejected a similar Canadian hydroelectric line that had been hotly contested.

“It’s clearly part of the manual to act in a way that suggests the outcome is inevitable,” said Jack Savage, president of the Society for Protection of New Hampshire Forest.

Northern Pass never reached the stage of clearing a right-of-way. But he bought land and made other investments that eventually became bad debts.

In recent days, the Natural Resources Council has sought to raise a new roadblock. The CMP sent the DEP a lengthy request for a “minor revision”. It includes updated natural resource maps that show the presence of rare and endangered wildlife and plants. The council maintains that the revisions are not minor at all and should trigger a full technical review of the project and its impacts on the protected natural areas delineated by the maps.

Meanwhile, the council, the Sierra Club and the Appalachian Mountain Club are lobbying the Federal District Court that the US Army Corps of Engineers did not conduct a thorough review before issuing its license. This is the case for which the construction is now blocked by an injunction of the 1st Court of Appeal of the American circuit, where legal briefs can be filed until February 24.

POSSIBLE COSTS

The time spent in the appeal process could prove costly to the NECEC and the project schedule.

In a legal statement filed late last fall, Dickinson said clearance was due to begin in the 53 mile segment in early January. Clearing is restricted after the spring thaw and is prohibited in June and July to mitigate the impact on an endangered bat species, so time is running out.

In an interview last week, Dickinson sought to clarify that his statement on the start-up in early January was intended to convey the impact if no work could start anywhere along the 145-mile project corridor. He said he hoped cleanup crews would be able to get back to the undeveloped road in March. This would allow the project to remain in service by May 2023, he said.

“This is our current estimate,” Dickinson said. “The project will continue to face challenges. We are convinced of this timetable. “

Opponents are unwilling to admit that the project is destined to be completed.

“We are at this incredible inflection point in the case,” said Sue Ely, lawyer at the Natural Resources Council. “Both sides have an incredible degree of urgency. We are in a race to save the northern woods. “

Ely said causing delays was not part of his group’s specific legal strategy; the point is to argue that the Corps made a mistake in issuing its permit. The timing of the winter construction season is a coincidence, she said.

“But they may not be able to do it this year,” she said of crossing the 53 mile segment.

Bills in the Legislature also threaten the bill and its timeline.

One is linked to a recently concluded referendum campaign that would require legislative approval for any power line over 50 miles and ban such a project in the Haut-Kennebec region. The ban would be retroactive to September 2014.

Opponents turned over 100,000 signatures to the office of the Secretary of State for Maine, which has until later this month to determine whether opponents of the corridor have collected the roughly 63,000 valid signatures needed to put the measure on the map. ballot in June or November.

This is the second attempt at a referendum on voters to block the project. The first trial was rejected by the Supreme Judicial Court of Maine.

If the new referendum goes ahead, look for a lengthy media and public relations campaign on both sides in the coming months, according to Sandi Howard, who led the effort for the No CMP Corridor PAC.

At the same time, opponents will continue to make their case in court, Howard said.

“They try to respect the terms of their contracts,” she said. “They have been delayed and are trying to buy time. We use all legal channels at our disposal to voice the concerns of Maine residents. “

