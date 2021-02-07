Google scrambles to strike deals with Australian media after Morrison and Frydenberg talks





Loading Several sources familiar with the Google talks who cannot speak publicly for privacy reasons said the search giant approached several large outlets with content offerings after Mr Pichais’ meeting with Mr. Morrison. Google spoke to many publishers such as News Corp, ABC, Guardian Australia, Daily Mail Australia and Nine Entertainment Co, owner of this banner. But the provisions of the offers filed with publishers as late as Friday, seen by the Herald and Age, say the deals can be terminated if Google stops its search in Australia or if the new code forces the tech giant to pay publishers for search usage. Other terms allow Google to terminate its agreement if a payment dispute is handled by final offer arbitration, which is currently a key part of the code. The final offer mechanism, the most widely used for resolving contract disputes in Major League Baseball, allows two parties to make a final offer to an umpire who decides which of the two numbers is more appropriate. There was a clause in the Google contracts that were signed by small publishers in the middle of last year, but the latest provisions are much more explicit. Under the proposed code, Google and Facebook will be forced into agreements to pay Australian news providers for the ability to display news content in news feeds and search results, or will expose themselves to fines of up to 10% of annual income. Loading Google and Facebook both claim the code is unworkable and have threatened to cut key parts of their services in Australia. Media such as Nine (owner of this masthead), News Corp and Guardian Australia are urging the government to legislate on the code. Several media outlets have said that Google is getting closer to offering the amount they want to be paid for news content, but many are skeptical about the intent of the deals. They are concerned that Google is using Showcase and offering large sums to avoid a pay-for-research precedent and that it will be used as part of a public relations exercise. Other outlets say the money on the table is significantly less than they need to accept it. A source said the federal government had tried to contact news outlets to encourage them to make deals with Google. Concerns about the proposals were raised with the federal government over the weekend. Since we launched Showcase last week, we have continued to have conversations with publishers large and small, these negotiations are business-confidential, a Google spokesperson said. Mr Frydenbergs’ office referred to comments made by Mr Morrison last week, who said he was much more optimistic about Google’s future in Australia. Google canceled plans to halt the launch of the information product last month, a decision directly linked to a Senate hearing in which Senator Andrew Bragg criticized the product as a mainstay of smoke. The tech giant launched the product a day after meeting with Mr Morrison, who said he was more optimistic about their future in Australia. The launch came days after rival tech giant Microsoft said it fully supports the code and pledged to invest in its Bing search engine to fill the void in case Google exits the market. Start your day informed Our Morning Edition newsletter is an organized guide to the most important and interesting stories, analysis and ideas. Sign up for The Sydney Morning Heraldthe newsletter here, Ages Here, Brisbane Times Here, and WAtodays Here. Zoe Samios is a media and telecommunications reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most watched in business Loading

