Iran must stop enriching uranium beyond nuclear deal limits

Hear Jeff Bezos: Buy These 7 Hyperinnovative Stocks

Invention is the basis of our success. Said Jeff Bezos, who notably founded Amazon.com 27 years ago, turned it into a trillion dollar business and, along the way, became the second richest person. of the world. Source: lev radin / Shutterstock.com Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon and becoming executive chairman. He announced his departure on Tuesday in a letter to Amazon employees. In that letter, Bezos answered the trillion dollar question everyone in the world wants to ask man: how? InvestorPlace – Stock News, Stock Tips & Trading Tips How did you turn an online bookstore idea in the 1990s into a $ 1.7 trillion tech empire today, spanning e-commerce, cloud computing , digital advertising, streaming TV, grocery stores and more? His answer was simple: invention. Invention is the basis of our success. We did some crazy things together and then made them normal. We pioneered Customer Reviews, 1-Click Personalized Recommendations, Blazingly Fast Shipments, Just Walk Out Purchases, Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, Marketplace, Infrastructure Cloud Computing, Career Choice and much more. If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, novelty has become normal. People are yawning. And that yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. Believe it or not, it’s that easy. Innovation is the engine of growth. Sign Up For The Lukes Innovative Hypergrowth Newsletter And Get Your Free Special Report Why Jeff Bezos Is Right About Innovation Think of the biggest companies in the world today outside of Amazon. You have Alphabet ($ 1.3 trillion market cap), Apple ($ 2.3 trillion), Microsoft ($ 1.8 trillion), and Facebook ($ 780 billion). How did they get there? In the same way that Amazon has done through innovation. Alphabets’ founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page discovered in the late 1990s how to create a centralized online database that indexed the entire Internet and made it searchable. Then the company acquired YouTube. Then he dove into cloud computing with Google Cloud. Then he started a standalone business called Waymo. It is innovation. The result? A trillion dollar business. Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, discovered in the early 2000s how to connect students online. He took that platform and extended his use case to the masses. Then, the company launched into messaging (Messenger and WhatsApp), photos (Instagram) and commerce (Marketplace and Facebook Shops). It is innovation. The result? A nearly trillion dollar business. Lather, Rinse, Repeat for Microsoft and Apple. Bill Gates and Steve Jobs were relentless innovators. They made computers and smartphones ubiquitous, and then their successors created huge software companies on top of their hardware empires. It is innovation. Get the point? Today’s trillion dollar companies all have one thing in common: they are endlessly innovative. So if you’re looking for the next Amazon, the next Alphabet, the next Apple, the next Facebook, and the next Microsoft, start by looking at today’s most innovative companies. Which companies are at the top of my list? Consider these hyper-innovative names: Square (NYSE: SQ). It is a payment processor turned digital money ecosystem operator that is so innovative that it was able to post its best year ever during the Covid-19 pandemic (when its core business was mostly closed) through its brand new mobile money app, Cash App. The next big innovation? Banking. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). Lots of EV companies out there. None as innovative as Canoo which literally reinvents the wheel. The company has created, from scratch, an entirely new type of car that maximizes interior space and is built for the era of autonomous driving. Additionally, the company has completely redesigned the way we buy cars and is launching a disruptive subscription model for shared car ownership. The DNA here is innovative in its essence. C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Building enterprise AI systems is difficult. So difficult that many companies have given up on deploying AI. Not C3.ai. The company is breaking new ground in creating scalable and easily deployable open AI architectures that can and will fundamentally change all sectors of the world. There is nothing more innovative than tackling the world’s biggest challenge and then, in turn, changing the world, that’s exactly what C3.ai is doing today. Axon (NASDAQ: AAXN). The company manufactured Taser and only Taser. Indeed, its name was once Taser International. Then the company started selling body cameras. Then dash cameras. Then a suite of cloud-hosted software services aimed at digitizing law enforcement. The result is that Axon is now the unrivaled leader in law enforcement technology and is in a strong position to digitize all public safety agencies around the world over the next decade. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Yes, everyone knows that name, but there are many who still don’t believe in Elon Musk & Co. Yet Musks ‘innovative thinking continues to drive Teslas’ stock to new heights, and I see a lot of strength in that name in 2021. Tesla favorably reported fourth quarter numbers, which brought in another profit (its sixth consecutive profitable quarter) and record shipments. The big picture is that Tesla is poised to become a global powerhouse and dominate many industries including automotive, power generation, and energy storage. This is a stock that innovation-minded investors really need to own for its disruptive potential. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR). Autonomous driving will be a widespread reality in the late 2020s. The technology that will enable this disruption is LiDAR, and the best LiDAR maker in the world is Luminar. Founder of a young genius who could very easily be the next Elon Musk, Luminar has made the highest performing, most cost effective LiDAR sensors in the industry. By 2030, this company’s LiDAR sensors will be installed on most cars in America. Stem (NYSE: STPK). The worlds turn to clean energy. The two largest sources of clean solar and wind energy are intermittent. So, to power a clean energy future, we need energy storage solutions. Stem offers these solutions. More than that, they are creating AI-based energy storage solutions that harness a vast network of energy data to dynamically and automatically maximize energy production and minimize energy costs. These solutions will be installed in most offices around the world by 2030. They are among the most innovative companies in the world today and they could very easily become the biggest market winners in the next 5-10. years. Alas, I'll let Bezos have the final say here. One of the world's greatest innovators ended his retirement letter with the following advice. At the very least, they are worth being applied to your investments: keep investing and don't despair when the idea seems crazy at first. Don't forget to wander. Let curiosity be your compass. Day 1 remains. As of the publication date, Luke Lango had (neither directly nor indirectly) any position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article. 