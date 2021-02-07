Girl Scout cookie season kicks off in Ripon; online option available | News





The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) kicked off the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season during a tough time. Girl Scouts rise to the challenge and sell creatively, socially distant, and without contact to keep themselves and their clients safe. Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program, including taking pickup and order taking. contactless delivery. Additionally, GSUSA has made online cookie ordering available nationwide so consumers unfamiliar with a Girl Scout can still purchase cookies from a local troop to ship directly to their homes or donate to organizations. local. New Toast-Yay Girl Scout Cookie Inspired by French Toast This year, the Girl Scouts of the Northwest of the Great Lakes will be offering the new Toast-Yay! cookie, a French toast-inspired cookie dipped in frosting and packed with flavor with every bite. Innovative, girl-led sales methods The Girl Scout Cookie program has long taught girls how to run a business through in-person booths, door-to-door activities, and the online digital cookie platform. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit midway through the 2020 season and the girls faced the same challenges as other small businesses, Girl Scouts quickly pivoted their sales methods. From running virtual cookie kiosks on social media and setting up drive-thru locations to facilitating orders shipped right to customers’ doors, girls as young as 5 continue to embrace their minds. company, stay connected to their communities and have fun participating in the cookie program. And, the proceeds of every purchase stay local with the Troop and their board to fuel essential Girl Scout leadership programs. Girl Scout Cookie season is almost here and we are already seeing how our Girl Scouts are using the skills they have learned from participating in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, said Helen Wronski, Acting CEO of GSNWGL. They plan, prepare, set goals and make decisions about how to be successful among entrepreneurs in the face of the challenges they face as a result of the pandemic. This year, Girl Scouts are also providing new material as part of their cookie badge program to help girls manage their cookie activity online and through social media, helping them to be better equipped to sell during these times. . Online ordering available nationwide GSUSA allows all consumers nationwide who do not yet know a Girl Scout to purchase Girl Scout Cookies online for delivery to their doorstep. Customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase through the digital cookie platform for direct shipping or donation to local organizations. This additional contactless method supports local girls while keeping their safety and skills building in mind. And while social distancing measures can keep families and friends apart, cookie customers can share their joy and stay connected this season through a gift box option that is delivered directly to others through the cookie platform. digital. How To Safely Buy Girl Scout Cookies This Season Girl Scout cookie season ends April 4th. Consumers can support Girl Scouts by purchasing Girl Scout Smores, Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Toast-Yay !, lemonades or Gluten-free caramel chocolate chips in different ways: People who know a registered Girl Scout contact her to find out how she sells cookies in a way that follows local and state protocols.

People who don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, send COOKIES to 59618, or use the free Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on iOS or Android devices to find socially remote or contactless cookie kiosks available in your area.

Keep an eye out for Girl Scout Cookie booths – they can be virtual, drive-thru, or at local businesses. Ripon Area Girl Scout Troops will be hosting virtual cookie kiosks leading to a safe curbside collection on the weekend of March 12-14 at the old Kmart parking lot. More information on this will be released towards the end of February.

People can enter their postal code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to buy online from a local Girl Scout troop for shipping to your door or to donate cookies to first responders and local causes.

