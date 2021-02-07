AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine deployment suspended

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share

Cape Town – The AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, which was due to start in South Africa this month, is now on hold, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Sunday. Mkhize said the deployment would be put on hold until a committee of scientists decided on the way forward. The government intended to distribute AstraZeneca to healthcare workers soon, after receiving one million doses produced by the Serum Institute of India on Monday. Instead, it will offer vaccines developed by Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer in the coming weeks, while experts consider how the AstraZeneca vaccine can be deployed. “What does this mean for our vaccination program which we believe will start in February? The answer is that it will continue,” Mkhize said at an online press briefing.

“Starting next week for the next four weeks, we expect there will be J&J vaccines, there will be Pfizer vaccines. So those will be those vaccines that will be available to health workers.”

“The AstraZeneca vaccine will stay with us … until scientists give us clear indications of what to do,” he added.

Professor Shabir Madhi told a press briefing on Sunday that trial results show the AstraZeneca vaccine to be less effective against mild and moderate forms of the B.1.351 coronavirus variant first identified in the country. He said it was disappointing and a reality check.

Madhi said the recruitment of the more than 2,000 participants started towards the end of the first wave, but while the study was ongoing, the new variant started to spread across the country – particularly in the Eastern Cape and has become a dominant part of the second wave of the pandemic.

Madhi said the evidence gathered showed the AstraZeneca vaccine to be less effective against the new variant. Before October 31, when the trial began, the results were promising and the likelihood of protecting against mild cases of the virus. The results showed that the vaccine was 75% effective with a single dose in 14 days. These same results could not be replicated on the basis of the new variant.

He said that the question of whether the AstraZeneca vaccine would be effective against severe forms of the virus had not been answered because the study did not aim to answer that question. A larger study would be needed, Mahdi said.

He said if the virus had not mutated, the results would have been promising.

Madhi said it was not all catastrophic, as vaccines like the single-dose vaccine offered by Johnson & Johnson offered more promising efficacy against the SA variant and severe forms of the virus.

Professor Glenda Gray agreed that the early results of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were more promising and that the vaccine could be a silver bullet.

The single dose vaccine was shown to be 85% effective in preventing serious illness and death in the 501Y.V2 variant.

We are in advanced discussions to further evaluate the single injection Covid vaccine in South Africa on an expedited basis, Gray said.

Mkhize told members of the health portfolio committee on Friday that the country would also receive 9 million doses from Johnson & Johnson, 20 million from Pfizer and 12 million from the Covax facility.