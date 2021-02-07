Houston health workers vaccinated against COVID to attend Super Bowl





HOUSTON Four lucky Houston hospital workers will have front row seats for Sunday’s Super Bowl. They arrived in Tampa on Saturday and will be among the lucky few chosen to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday. It’s still a little surreal, because until I actually go, I don’t know if I’m going to believe it again, “said nurse Kaitlin Hernandez.” It’s really crazy that I can do something like this. “ To say thank you, the NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers from across the country to the big game. But exposing them can also send another message about the vaccine. It’s certain. It’s perfectly normal to go out there and trust the science and get the shot, ”said nurse Bhumi Patel. That his safe, and you know, were here. Were still there. And were in good health, ”said RN Matthew Rivera. It’s a message health leaders say they will keep pushing for as long as they need to. Frankly, there has been a lot of misinformation mostly on social media, ”said Chris Siebenaler, CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land. A recent study from the University of Houston shows that nearly 60% of Texans say they will likely receive the vaccine. Siebenaler hopes he can inspire more confidence in the months to come. What happens is that the more people who get it, and the more people who have chosen not to be vaccinated, the more they see that it is okay after receiving the vaccine, and that we are protected, I think it’s okay people want to do it, ”Siebenaler said. Mayor Sylvester Turner also hopes to convince those of all ages and races that it’s safe. When you have a chance to get the vaccine, please take the vaccine. Don’t put yourself in the background, ”said Mayor Turner. Why do they think it’s so important? County leaders say we need 70 to 90 percent of people vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.

