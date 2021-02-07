Business
ASX Today: reporting season will set the tone this week
The first big week of the national half-year results season looks set for a moderate start despite new highs in the United States.
Australian index futures edged up five points or less than 0.1 percent after the market’s best week since the start of November.
The S & P / ASX 200 put on 233 points or 3.5 percent last week, ending at its highest level since last February. Results season kicks off this week with reports from Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, IAG and Newcrest (see below for more).
US stocks hit new highs on Friday and oil hit a 13-month high. Gold and silver have rebounded. Iron ore has declined. Industrial metals rebounded.
Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended a good week with high costs amid optimism over President Joe Biden’s US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. The Dow and the S&P 500 completed a net sweep of five consecutive advances in their strongest week since November.
The S&P 500 put 15 points or 0.39 percent to bring her tally for the week to 4.65 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92 points or 0.3 percent on the day and 3.89 percent for the week. The Nasdaq composite added 79 points or 0.57 percent for the session and 6.01 percent for the week.
Friday’s lead was disappointing employment data it helped Biden to assert his significant expenses. The economy added just 49,000 jobs last month, slightly below expectations. December’s employment figures have been revised significantly downwards.
“The biggest risk is not to become too big but too small”, Biden said Friday. “It is very clear that our economy is still struggling,” he added.
Expectations were growing that Democrats would push through Biden American rescue plan more or less intact. On Friday, the Senate passed a budget resolution that advanced the bill without Republican support. The relief program includes stimulus payments of US $ 1,400 per person, increased unemployment benefits and funding for vaccines and increased testing.
Stretched stock valuations found some support from a generally bullish quarterly sex season. With a week left, the S&P 500 companies looked poised to deliver a quarter of earnings growth, defying expectations of another quarter of losses.
Volatility declined further despite an increase in some “same stocks” after the Robinhood trading platform removed trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment. GameStop rebounded 19.2% on Friday, but lost 80% during the week. AMC extended its weekly drop to 48% with a 3.7% drop.
Australian perspectives
With the speculative US retail craze put to bed as the market driver, the spotlight this week should be on how Australian businesses weathered the pandemic. This reporting season has already shown the possibility of surprises, both on the upside and on the downside.
“Great hopes are attached to this month of February winning season while cyclical tailwinds blow harder. The reporting season is expected to reflect a recovery in corporate profits following the COVID-19 crisis, ”said Kalkine Group CEO Kunal Sawhney.
“The dividends are expected to remain in the limelight this reporting season, with a major proportion of companies listed on ASX releasing forecasts, ”he added. likely to keep investors at the edge of their seats. Of these, the Commonwealth prepayment is being watched closely amid the removal of dividend limits by APRA and improved asset quality. “
The coming week starts slowly with Argo Investments today. Tomorrow, reports from Suncorp, Dexus, Challenger, Boral and Shopping Centers Australasia. Wednesday has two big hitters in CBA and IAG, plus Megaport. Thursday looks like the biggest day of the week in volume: AMP, ASX, Downer EDI, Beach Energy, Transurban, Telstra, AGL, Newcrest and Magellan. The week ends with Mirvac and Baby Bunting on Friday. (Sources: CommSec, ABC.)
The economic calendar brings data on business confidence on Tuesday and consumer sentiment on Wednesday.
The US Quarterly Reports the season is in its final stage. Tailenders this week include Twitter, Disney, Cisco, General Motors, Uber, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech Wednesday evening. Thursday’s weekly jobless claims report is a potential market driver after three weeks of improvement.
The Lunar New Year stop kicks off Thursday in Asia and generally has a depressive effect on stock trading volumes in the region and demand for iron ore and other commodities. The Shanghai Stock Exchange closes for five days.
The US materials sector outperformed Friday, up 1.7%. Energy stocks advanced 0.9%. The financial sector advanced 0.1%. Tech stocks fell 0.2%.
The dollar rebounded strongly on Friday from disappointment in US jobs, but dipped at this morning’s open. The Australian was down 0.14 percent to 76.64 US cents.
Basic products
Oil marked its best result since last January, as investors continued to position themselves for an expected increase in demand this year. Brent was 50 cents or 0.9 percent at US $ 59.34 a barrel.
The move is a testament to the continued strength of a broader rally that has dragged on since late 2020, largely driven by broader market optimism and the start of a successful vaccine rollout around the world, wrote Robbie. Fraser, head of global research at Schneider Electric. While short-term headwinds have emerged, long-term optimism remains intact, providing continued support.
Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto rose in the action in the United States as industrial metals rallied and iron ore continued to build a base in the US $ 150 range. BHP’s US-listed stocks rose 1.16 percent and UK-listed shares rose 0.47 percent. Rio Tinto added 1.24 percent in the United States after losing 0.5 percent in the United Kingdom. The spot price for iron-ore landed in China slipped $ 2.15 or 1.4 percent to US $ 155.90 per tonne.
Weaker US dollar and optimism over US stimulus strengthened industrial metals. The London Metal Exchange’s benchmark copper rose 1.3% to US $ 7,927 per tonne. Aluminum gained 1.1%, nickel 2.2%, lead 0.6%, zinc 1.5% and tin 0.3%.
Precious metals rebounded as investors anticipated the inflationary impact of a major stimulus package. Gold for April delivery was $ 21.80 or 1.2 percent higher at US $ 1,813 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rebounded 79 cents or 3 percent to $ 27,019.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]