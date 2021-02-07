ASX Today: reporting season will set the tone this week

The first big week of the national half-year results season looks set for a moderate start despite new highs in the United States.

Australian index futures edged up five points or less than 0.1 percent after the market’s best week since the start of November.

The S & P / ASX 200 put on 233 points or 3.5 percent last week, ending at its highest level since last February. Results season kicks off this week with reports from Commonwealth Bank, Telstra, IAG and Newcrest (see below for more).

US stocks hit new highs on Friday and oil hit a 13-month high. Gold and silver have rebounded. Iron ore has declined. Industrial metals rebounded.

Wall Street

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended a good week with high costs amid optimism over President Joe Biden’s US $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package. The Dow and the S&P 500 completed a net sweep of five consecutive advances in their strongest week since November.

The S&P 500 put 15 points or 0.39 percent to bring her tally for the week to 4.65 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92 points or 0.3 percent on the day and 3.89 percent for the week. The Nasdaq composite added 79 points or 0.57 percent for the session and 6.01 percent for the week.

Friday’s lead was disappointing employment data it helped Biden to assert his significant expenses. The economy added just 49,000 jobs last month, slightly below expectations. December’s employment figures have been revised significantly downwards.

“The biggest risk is not to become too big but too small”, Biden said Friday. “It is very clear that our economy is still struggling,” he added.

Expectations were growing that Democrats would push through Biden American rescue plan more or less intact. On Friday, the Senate passed a budget resolution that advanced the bill without Republican support. The relief program includes stimulus payments of US $ 1,400 per person, increased unemployment benefits and funding for vaccines and increased testing.

Stretched stock valuations found some support from a generally bullish quarterly sex season. With a week left, the S&P 500 companies looked poised to deliver a quarter of earnings growth, defying expectations of another quarter of losses.

Volatility declined further despite an increase in some “same stocks” after the Robinhood trading platform removed trading restrictions on GameStop and AMC Entertainment. GameStop rebounded 19.2% on Friday, but lost 80% during the week. AMC extended its weekly drop to 48% with a 3.7% drop.

Australian perspectives

With the speculative US retail craze put to bed as the market driver, the spotlight this week should be on how Australian businesses weathered the pandemic. This reporting season has already shown the possibility of surprises, both on the upside and on the downside.

“Great hopes are attached to this month of February winning season while cyclical tailwinds blow harder. The reporting season is expected to reflect a recovery in corporate profits following the COVID-19 crisis, ”said Kalkine Group CEO Kunal Sawhney.

“The dividends are expected to remain in the limelight this reporting season, with a major proportion of companies listed on ASX releasing forecasts, ”he added. likely to keep investors at the edge of their seats. Of these, the Commonwealth prepayment is being watched closely amid the removal of dividend limits by APRA and improved asset quality. “

The coming week starts slowly with Argo Investments today. Tomorrow, reports from Suncorp, Dexus, Challenger, Boral and Shopping Centers Australasia. Wednesday has two big hitters in CBA and IAG, plus Megaport. Thursday looks like the biggest day of the week in volume: AMP, ASX, Downer EDI, Beach Energy, Transurban, Telstra, AGL, Newcrest and Magellan. The week ends with Mirvac and Baby Bunting on Friday. (Sources: CommSec, ABC.)

The economic calendar brings data on business confidence on Tuesday and consumer sentiment on Wednesday.

The US Quarterly Reports the season is in its final stage. Tailenders this week include Twitter, Disney, Cisco, General Motors, Uber, Coca-Cola, and PepsiCo. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech Wednesday evening. Thursday’s weekly jobless claims report is a potential market driver after three weeks of improvement.

The Lunar New Year stop kicks off Thursday in Asia and generally has a depressive effect on stock trading volumes in the region and demand for iron ore and other commodities. The Shanghai Stock Exchange closes for five days.

The US materials sector outperformed Friday, up 1.7%. Energy stocks advanced 0.9%. The financial sector advanced 0.1%. Tech stocks fell 0.2%.

The dollar rebounded strongly on Friday from disappointment in US jobs, but dipped at this morning’s open. The Australian was down 0.14 percent to 76.64 US cents.

Basic products

Oil marked its best result since last January, as investors continued to position themselves for an expected increase in demand this year. Brent was 50 cents or 0.9 percent at US $ 59.34 a barrel.

The move is a testament to the continued strength of a broader rally that has dragged on since late 2020, largely driven by broader market optimism and the start of a successful vaccine rollout around the world, wrote Robbie. Fraser, head of global research at Schneider Electric. While short-term headwinds have emerged, long-term optimism remains intact, providing continued support.

Mining giants BHP and Rio Tinto rose in the action in the United States as industrial metals rallied and iron ore continued to build a base in the US $ 150 range. BHP’s US-listed stocks rose 1.16 percent and UK-listed shares rose 0.47 percent. Rio Tinto added 1.24 percent in the United States after losing 0.5 percent in the United Kingdom. The spot price for iron-ore landed in China slipped $ 2.15 or 1.4 percent to US $ 155.90 per tonne.

Weaker US dollar and optimism over US stimulus strengthened industrial metals. The London Metal Exchange’s benchmark copper rose 1.3% to US $ 7,927 per tonne. Aluminum gained 1.1%, nickel 2.2%, lead 0.6%, zinc 1.5% and tin 0.3%.

Precious metals rebounded as investors anticipated the inflationary impact of a major stimulus package. Gold for April delivery was $ 21.80 or 1.2 percent higher at US $ 1,813 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rebounded 79 cents or 3 percent to $ 27,019.