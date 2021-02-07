Markets Live, Monday February 8, 2021





Some investors are concerned, however, that the wild swings in GameStop and other stocks themselves have exacerbated concerns about market volatility and high valuations that could make market participants more risk-averse. The S&P 500 is near its highest forward price-to-earnings ratio in about two decades, after rising 74% from its March lows. Recent retail activity was of concern to the larger market, said Benjamin Bowler, head of global equity derivatives research at BofA Global Research. S&P 500 futures liquidity dried up as market makers and other investors sought to reduce risk during the GameStop push, BofA analysts said. Earlier this week, market fragility, as measured by the bank, was at its highest level since March 2020, making U.S. stocks exceptionally vulnerable to sudden market shocks, the company said. Movements in the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the Wall Streets Fear Gauge, also indicate that investors may be more sensitive than usual to market turbulence. On January 27, the index jumped 14 points, its biggest one-day gain since March, with the S&P 500 losing 2.6%. According to Stuart Kaiser, strategist at UBS, the rise in fear gauges was 8 to 10 points higher than the expected movement following such a decline in the S&P 500. The overreaction, he said, indicates increased nervousness among investors who might suggest larger sales in the market in response to negative developments. The VIX has since returned to its lowest level since early December as US stocks rallied this week. Even so, I wouldn’t say it was still completely outdated, Kaiser said. Next week, investors will focus on quarterly results for companies Cisco Systems Inc, General Motors Co and Walt Disney Co as well as data on consumer prices in the United States. The options markets have not turned on the green light to move forward with the risk recovery. Investor demand for calls on the S&P 500, used to position for gains in the index, surged after falling to a low several decades earlier in the week, according to Charlie McElligott, chief strategy officer macro-actives at Nomura. Fluctuating demand indicates a risk of a downturn and trade imbalance in the coming weeks, he said. Longer term, several market analysts say the GameStop effect may be nothing more than a signal on the radar screen for the markets as a whole. VIX declines of 20% or more to less than 25 tend to bode well for stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 2.6% a month later, says Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna Financial Group. Yet, the exuberance that amplified market failures has not completely vanished. According to data from Trade Alert, options activity shows strong upside call demand in the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which includes GameStop, and the iShares Silver Trust, which has also been rocked by trading in detail. As a result, some investors say they plan to be cautious for now, especially if they are exposed to passive funds that hold a large number of small-cap stocks that could be susceptible to a sudden retail frenzy. . Time will tell if this will have a more lasting effect in the market, said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY Mellons Lockwood Advisors. We need to monitor our holdings to make sure they are not overly exposed to these trends. Reuters

