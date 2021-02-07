SEC clamps down on use of corporate mannequins and bearer shares

The Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking to better fight money laundering and terrorist financing by demanding greater transparency in company ownership and cracking down on dummies.

This seems to move the Philippines away from the gray list of the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the intergovernmental body that sets international standards to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing.

The 2021 SEC Circular No.1 Series was released on January 27 to provide guidelines to prevent the misuse of businesses for illicit purposes through measures designed to promote beneficial ownership transparency.

The measures include a ban on issuing bearer shares and a requirement for mandatory disclosure of the identity of beneficial owners, or persons who ultimately own or effectively control companies.

Arrangements that allow shareholders or members to hide their identities put companies at risk of being misused for illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorist financing, the SEC chairman said, Emilio Aquino. The recently published guidelines will provide the Commission with adequate, accurate and timely information to combat these illegal activities, while strengthening our commitment to international standards and best practices against money laundering and terrorist financing.

The guidelines adopt the recommendations of the mutual evaluation report released by the FATF in October 2019. Among others, the global watchdog urged the Philippines to take steps to ensure that bearer share warrants, proxy directors and proxy shareholders are not used for money laundering and terrorist financing purposes. The FATF had also urged the Philippines to put in place new mechanisms to ensure that information on beneficial ownership of a business can be determined in a timely manner.

Based on the new guidelines, no company or entity may issue, sell or offer for sale or distribution of bearer shares as well as bearer share warrants when the names of the owners are not reflected on the physical share certificate nor registered in the share book and transfer of the issuing company.

New frame

The guidelines further require that companies other than publicly traded companies disclose and record in their share and transfer book the disposition, sale or transfer of shares, the date thereof, by whom and to whom made within 30 days. Otherwise, the transaction will not be binding on the issuer.

The new framework also prohibits the payment of dividends to any person or entity unless the name of the beneficiary appears in the company’s records as the owner of the relevant shares, with the exception of dividend payments made by companies. listed on a Philippine central. Nominee depositary (PCD) or any similar entity authorized to act as depositary and depositary of shares for the purposes of stock exchange trading and operating under the same rules.

The guidelines also require newly registered companies to disclose the identity of the persons in whose name they have been registered and of the proposers / directors of founders / original directors / trustees and shareholders within 30 days of receiving their registration certificates.

During this time, nominee directors / trustees and shareholders of existing companies are required to disclose their nominators and officers within 30 days of the guidelines coming into effect or within 30 days of becoming or have assumed their roles or have begun to act as trustees or shareholders.

All companies registered with the SEC are further required to maintain and maintain in their principal offices adequate, timely and accurate information regarding their beneficial owners.

Violators will be fined 5,000 to P2 million, plus up to 1,000 P for each day of continued infringement but not exceeding P2 million. Suspension or revocation of the certificate of incorporation and other penalties may also be imposed.

Read more