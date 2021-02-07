Launch of the extension of unemployment benefit in the event of an emergency pandemic on Tuesday | WJHL





Posted: Feb 7, 2021

Virginians who used all of their previous unemployment benefits from the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Benefit will have up to 11 additional weeks of benefits. The Virginia Employment Commission announced Friday that the PEUC extension will launch on Tuesday, February 9 at 4 p.m. This is the last element of the federal extension. Before additional funding for any of these programs could be released from the VEC, the state had to first implement the new law based on additional guidance from the federal government. PEUC has been extended for 11 weeks (until March 13, 2021) in the relief bill passed by Congress just before Christmas. The package was signed by then-President Donald Trump on December 27, a day after PEUC’s benefits expired. PREVIOUS: Jobless Virginians Still Not Paid Despite New Relief Program, Here’s Why

The Virginia Employment Commission will advise clients of the details of these additional benefits. The VEC call center will extend hours on Tuesday to help customers with the new program, and customers will also be able to access their account and complete their claim on Gov2Go. Two groups of people are eligible for PEUC additional weeks: Group I: PEUC claimants who have exhausted their initial 13-week benefits and have claimed weeks until December 26, 2020 will have the additional 11 weeks automatically added to their claim and will not need to take any further action except to continue to file weekly requests. Payment for the weeks claimed from the week ending January 2, 2021 will automatically be released on February 9, 2021 and customers are expected to receive payment on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Group II: PEUC applicants who are unable to submit a weekly application because they do not meet the Group I criteria must submit a new PEUC 2021 application. The application will be available from 4:00 pm on February 9, 2021. Applicants can complete the request by going to getgov2go.com and by creating an account (if they don’t already have one) or by calling 1-866-832-2363. A claimant can start claiming weeks of payment after their claim is processed, typically within one to two business days. Customers will need their Personal Identification Number (PIN) to file their weekly claim by calling 1-800-897-5630 or they can file weekly claims at getgov2go.com.

