TikTok predicts US e-commerce surge on Facebook: FT





(Bloomberg) – TikTok forecasts aggressive e-commerce expansion in the United States, the Financial Times reported, citing people who have seen social media apps plans for the new features it will introduce this year. Among these features is a tool that allows popular TikToks users to share product links and automatically earn commissions on sales. TikTok is also rolling out live shopping, a mobile version of home shopping channels, where users can purchase products with just a few clicks. It is also looking to let brands show off their catalogs, according to the report. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas Bytedance Ltd., last week unveiled a partnership with WPP Plc that provides access and marketing capabilities on the viral video platform to the London-based network of ad agencies and clients. TikTok appears to be on the verge of skipping a desktop experience and going straight into commerce, Jack Smyth, head of creative technology at Mindshare, part of WPP, told the newspaper. TikTok is well positioned for live commerce to capture the dissolving distinction between content and commerce, Smyth said. The tools will intensify TikToks’ competition with Facebook Inc. for e-commerce spending, according to the FT. TikTok is also reportedly planning this year to strengthen the ability of brands to place their own ads online rather than through a sales representative, the FT said. TikTok declined to comment on the Financial Times. Former President Donald Trumps’ administration called TikTok a security threat, banned the service last year, and backed a proposed deal for Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. to buy 20% of TikTok. To see the source of this information, click here. (Add content from FT article, deal with ad agency in third paragraph.) 2021 Bloomberg LP







