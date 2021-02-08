Grandpa returns LAPD handcuffs stolen 60 years ago – NBC Los Angeles





A grandfather returned a pair of handcuffs he stole from a Los Angeles police officer 60 years ago. You could say he was hampered by the guilt of his grandchildren. The 74-year-old, who now lives in the San Diego suburb of Vista, was a teenager living in Van Nuys when he saw a fight break out at a Bobs Big Boy restaurant between a juvenile LAPD officer and a young thug, he writes in a letter shared by the police on Thursday. An envelope arrived at the LAPD West Valley station. In a letter of apology, a donation of $ 100 and a pair of handcuffs. It was no ordinary letter. It was a lesson in living over 60 years in the making, from grandfather to grandchildren that it’s never too late to do the right thing. pic.twitter.com/BVzYXb9qzL – LAPD Headquarters (@LAPDHQ) February 4, 2021 The officers’ handcuffs relaxed and skated on the ground, landing at his feet. He picked them up and kept them for six decades, although the man said he felt a little guilty every time he looked at them. Recently two of his grandsons, aged 6 and 9, were visiting and playing in plastic handcuffs when he decided to show them the real couple to impress them. He also recounted how he got them. Download our mobile app for ios and Android for the latest breaking news and local stories. They were appalled and asked me why I stole the handcuffs from a police officer. Of course, I had no good explanation and told them it was not the right thing to do and that I was not proud of it, then I danced around the topic, the letter said. Last month he sent an envelope to the West Valley LAPD station. It contained the handcuffs and their key, as well as a donation of $ 100 and the letter of apology. The letter was posted on social media by the department, which withheld the man’s name. The note is addressed to you, but is partly intended for my grandsons and each one will receive a copy, specifies the letter. It ended: I am sincerely sorry. It was no ordinary letter, said an LAPD Tweeter which included a photo of the handcuffs. It was a lesson in living over 60 years in the making, from grandfather to grandchildren that it’s never too late to do the right thing.







