Stock markets roar despite the odds – Journal

If one could tear two months of February and March from the 2020 calendar, global stock markets would not experience the ravages of Covid-19.

The stock market crash on Wall Street and much of Europe and Asia that began on February 20, 2020 hit its lowest level on March 31. It was surprisingly sudden and reflected the fastest recovery of all the financial market crashes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high of 29,551 points on February 12. But then it fell, breaking the 11-year bull run.

Financial experts and economists aren’t so intrigued that markets should have collapsed after December 31, 2019, when the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the first case of Covid-19 in China . They are intrigued because they should have rebounded even before March 11, 2020, when the WHO officially declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic.

February 25, 2020 saw the biggest drop in global stock markets. Baffled investors called it another Black Friday. The markets of Asia, the United States and Europe sank like stones. The Nasdaq Composite, FTSC, CAC 40, DAX and IBEX 35 all fell as international oil prices plunged and gold hit its highest level in seven years. The yield on 10-year and 30-year US Treasuries hit record lows, with 30-year securities falling below 1 pc for the first time in history, according to several studies on the impact of the pandemic in the financial markets.

The index fell to 27,229 points on March 25, but rose to 47,000 points, the highest level in three years

Studies show that the UK’s main index, FTSE, fell more than 10% on March 12, 2020, its worst day since 1987. The Japanese stock market plunged more than 20% from its most recent position. highest in December 2019. Countries around the world have imposed brakes. on industrial activity through lockouts. The death toll from the pandemic has skyrocketed. The unemployment rate around the world has reached its highest level since the Great Depression. There was a general fear of something as serious as the Great Depression. Still, the slowdown ended in April 2020, as the U.S. markets began their bull run.

One global market expert noted that the S&P 500’s journey from its all-time high to a bearish market and back to a new all-time high took just 126 trading days, the fastest pace of increase on record. In previous downturns dating back to 1928, it took an average of more than 1,500 sessions for the index to return to all-time highs, equivalent to about six years, according to an expert study. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high of 30,000 on November 24, 2020.

In Japan, the Nikkei reached a new high in 29 years. What could have encouraged investors to return to stocks? The response from most central banks around the world has been swift. Financial markets in Europe and Asia have also generally shown a strong recovery. Brent is at a nine-month high. The safe haven dollar sank as central banks pumped money into the system and lowered interest rates to trigger consumption.

Major Asian and American exchanges rallied after the announcement of the first batch of vaccines entering the system in November. Corporate profit expectations, which are better than previously expected, are stronger. Market watchers say sectors that had taken the biggest hit, such as banking and travel and entertainment, have started to recover. The tech industry flourished from the pandemic.

Former National Investment Trusts Chairman Tariq Iqbal Khan said fear of the unknown that gripped the world at the first sign of the pandemic caused people to rush to put money away, leading to a decline massive consumer spending. The purchasing power of people has also been compromised by the wage blow and mass unemployment.

But central bank interventions to provide liquidity at low rates and government incentives to revive economies have boosted confidence in the minds of the public who have used online services which have gradually restored consumption, leading to the recovery. industrial activity. He said that long before its availability, the Covid-19 vaccines created confidence during the trial.

The Pakistani stock market also saw the benchmark break through the 46,000 point level on January 12 on signs of improving the economy on the basis of an increase in remittances, stable foreign exchange reserves and currency.

But with the arrival of Covid-19 in February, businesses, industries and markets have been devastated. The index began to tumble, settling deep in the dungeon at 27,229 points on March 25. From then on, the index catapulted and now stands at 47,000 points, the highest level in three years.

But the worst on the world stage looks far from over as analysts worry about the possibility of further lockdowns and delays in vaccination programs. However, a person familiar with global immunization planning said that in the United States, people over the age of 60 have already received the vaccines and sooner rather than later much of humanity would receive vaccines that could tame the virus.

Muhammad Rameez, head of sales at Foundation Securities, said central banks play a central role in containing massive damage. They have provided stimulus packages in many countries, including Pakistan. Low interest rates and deferred debt repayments have allowed industries to breathe. He admitted that smart locks in Pakistan have turned the wheels of industries and prevented further job losses.

Posted in Dawn, The Business and Finance Weekly, February 8, 2021