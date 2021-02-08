Asian stocks near all-time high, oil hits $ 60 on hopes of economic recovery





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian stocks nearly hit record highs on Monday, as oil moved closer to $ 60 a barrel in hopes that a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will pass by US lawmakers as early as this month as coronavirus vaccines roll out globally. FILE PHOTO: A man stands on an overpass with an electronic map showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes, in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China January 6, 2021. REUTERS / Aly Song / File Photo The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan was last up 0.2% to 717.2, not far from last week’s high of 730.6. The Japanese Nikkei climbed 0.3% while Australian stocks rose 0.5%, led by technology and mining stocks. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.3% at the start of Asian trading. Hopes of a faster economic recovery and supply restrictions by the OPEC producer group and its allies pushed oil to its highest level in a year as it advanced to nearly $ 60 a barrel. [O/R] Global stock markets have hit record highs in recent days in hopes of a faster economic recovery, thanks to successful vaccine deployments and expectations of a massive U.S. pandemic relief program. On Friday, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hit all-time highs thanks to stronger-than-expected business results in the fourth quarter and as companies were on track to post earnings growth for the first quarter instead. a drop. [.N] The recoveries came even as US data painted a grim picture of the country’s labor market with a 49,000 payroll increase, half of what economists expected. The weak report prompted more stimulus, highlighting the need for lawmakers to act on President Joe Bidens’ $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress continued their stimulus package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget plan that will see them build up their muscles in the weeks to come without Republican backing. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicted that the United States would reach full employment next year if Congress could pass her support package. That’s a big call considering full employment is 4.1%, but will suit the market well at a time when the immunization program is being rolled out effectively in a number of countries, said Chris Weston, strategist in Melbourne-based chef at Pepperstone. In currencies, the US dollar broke off a four-month high against the Japanese yen to be last at 105.39 on weak jobs report. The euro rose slightly after advancing 0.7% on Friday to a one-week high of $ 1.2054. It was the last at $ 1.2044. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held close to a one-week high at $ 0.7678. In commodities, Brent and US crude climbed 52 cents each to $ 59.86 and $ 0.57.37 respectively. US gold futures rose 0.2% to $ 1,817 an ounce. Edited by Shri Navaratnam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos