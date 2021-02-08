CFOs look to pending listings to position companies for capital increase

When Accelerate Diagnostics filed last week a $ 150 Million Shelf Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to signal a possible future stock offering, it was one of some 60 companies to do so in just the first month of the year, the highest in a decade.

If companies continue to deposit deposits at the same rate as in January, this year could prove to be a record high for the tactic.The strategy gives companies the flexibility to raise capital quickly through a stock offering , but without the obligation to do so. thus, should they decide that the market is not fair.

This is a great way to “quickly access markets to take advantage of … conditions with minimal administrative paperwork”, Yashe Malde of the Business Quant investment research platform.

High valuations of equities and the need for liquidity are driving the trend. Last year, with the exception of companies in hard-hit sectors like retail and food service, stock valuations, after a temporary decline,remained relatively strong, especially for technology, healthcare and durable goods companies.

Uncertainty over the duration and severity of the pandemic has also led a record number of companies to position themselves to raise capital.

Last year, nearly 850 companies filed pending registrations, a jump of almost 40% from 2019, according to Analytics data audit. This year, the approximately 60 registrations filed in January represent a jump of 44% compared to the same period last year. Other companies could follow the trend if stock valuations remain high.

The right time to deposit

In the case of Accelerate Diagnostic, the Tucson, Arizona-based company reported good news in the third quarter of last year. entered into a partnership with a company called BioCheck to offer an FDA-approved rapid COVID-19 antibody test.

In its preliminary year-end earnings report, the company was on track to post more than $ 11 million in revenue, up from just over $ 9 million the year before, and to close the year with about $ 100 million in cash.

“We were pleased with the improvement in our commissioning execution during the year which resulted in a significant increase in our live instruments in the fourth quarter and contributed to a 63% increase in our generator installed base. in revenue in 2020, ”Jack Phillips, CEO of the company, said in the publication of the results.

In his January 27, shelf deposit, the company was looking for the flexibility to raise up to $ 150 million, according to Form S-3. He paid a modest sum of $ 16,365 to file with the SEC.

As is often the case with these deposits, the company did not specify what it would use the money for, or even if it would go to market with an offer, as flexibility is the hallmark of tactics.

“Putting the offer off the shelf gives the company the right to control the process,” said Malde.

The SEC gives companies three years to decide what to do. If they do nothing after this period, they can defer the deposit.

For a typical business, the question is not whether to go to market, but rather when and for how much, and whether to go for the full amount or the space offers over time. . And it’s not just stock offers. In a mixed offer, the company can also issue securities for options, warrants, rights and convertible bonds.

Easy archiving

Regardless of how businesses do it, administrative costs are kept to a minimum. Instead of having to file all of the documents accompanying the S-1, which is required when the business first goes public, they can simply reference these documents, making the exercise relatively user-friendly.

“The S-3 form requires the disclosure of less information, which can reduce the costs and time associated with the preparation of the registration statement”,says Kenneth Bart, a lawyer with Ward and Smith.

The tactics have no downside, however. Investors often view a deposit as negative, a sign that the business is in need of cash and that, as with any offer, investor dilution is imminent.

Scott Haralson, CFO of Spirit Airlines, a company hard hit by the travel drop due to the pandemic and who filed for provisional registration in 2018, was faced with the issue of dilution when the company entered the market to raise capital last year, as the scope of the pandemic became clearer.

“It [was] dilutive for the shareholder, which we have thought about a long time, “Haralson said of the share offering.” We made sure we had enough capital to be successful, and we come out with a healthy balance sheet … It was a pill that is difficult to swallow, [but] at the end of the day, it was the right thing to do. “

Due to the potential for negative valuation, it’s not uncommon for stock prices to drop after a pending filing, and that’s what happened in the case of Accelerated Diagnostic. Its price per share dropped $ 15 January 27 at $ 10.33 the next day. It has since rebounded, hitting $ 12.19 on February 5.

But the negative blow could be seen as a small price to pay for the flexibility it gives companies to act quickly as the market turns favorable.