Best and Worst Super Bowl Commercials of 2021: Super Bowl 55 Biggest Winners and Losers

Not all ads are created equal.

As chefs have discovered the hard way today, not all of them can be winners, and in fact there can be big, big losers at times. As the Super Bowl reminds us of this lesson, the commercials have done it, even more.

As the era of legendary Super Bowl commercials is seemingly dying, the creativity, comedy, and cheerfulness of the big game salespeople seem to be increasingly lacking. There are good and bad commercials, that’s how it works, baby.

There were already a number of commercials released prior to Super Bowl 55 Tide, GEICO and Guinness, all of the commercials released the week before, leading to confusion as to what, exactly, a Super Bowl commercial is. .

So, as you head to the water cooler on Monday, virtual or not, here’s a look at some of the big winners and biggest losers of Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl Commercial Winners

M & Ms, ‘Come together’

Who doesn’t like M & Ms? Mars Chocolate rarely missed an advertisement featuring M & Ms, but this year they tried a slightly different strategy: rather than focusing on anthropomorphic chocolate treats, they instead focused on people.

Bud Light, ‘Last year’s lemons’

Last year is a very painful subject for many of us, and Bud Light reminds us of it. In one of the best commercials of the day, Bud Light Lemonade reminds us that when life gives you lemons, you know the rest.

T-Mobile, ‘Adam Levine creates Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’

The dangers of a bad telephone network, or in this case, a blessing. If you want an (abridged) version of how these two ultimately came together, watch the ad.

Uber Eats, ‘Wayne’s World and Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation’

This ad can be summed up in nine words: Party it up, Wayne. Party, Garth. Party it up, Cardi.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey play Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar again, and they bring much of their fourth personalities

Amazon,‘Alexa’s body’

I’ve been told that “everything about Michael B. Jordan is a winner,” so take advantage of this Amazon ad that’s pretty salty and very uncomfortable.

Super Bowl Trade Losers

Chipotle, “Can a burrito change the world?”

Listen, everyone loves the environment, and the idea of ​​a better, healthier stomach is something we can all support. That said, there is certainly something a little over the top and selfish about aburrito.Just a swing and a miss.

Bud Light, ‘Legends’

In a clear Avengers scam, Bud Light attempts to recreate some of the commercials of yesteryear by bringing together a star cast of former spokespersons. For his ambition, however, the commercial does not land. Maybe a little less would have worked.

Oatly, ‘Wow, no cow’

The oat milk company has put together something for its Super Bowl ad this year. Really, not a lot of words. Just weird, man.

Jeep, ‘the middle’

Nothing says “America” ​​like Bruce Springsteen and Jeep, I guess. If there’s ever an ad that tries too hard, this is it. It’s a bit of a stretch and obnoxious and, man, you sell glorified ATVs.

Robinhood, ‘We are all investors’

“We’re all investors. Except, you know, those that we will not allow to trade on our platform.“