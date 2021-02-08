St. Paul’s restaurant ‘the Gnome’ is broken into again





The criminals escaped with a safe, but owner Brian Ingram says they caused more break-in damage than the actual amount of money in the safe.

ST PAUL, Minn. Like many restaurant and small business owners, Brian Ingram is tired. Ingram is the owner of The Gnome in St. Paul, but he isn’t attracted to the restaurant industry. “Our office was broken into a week ago, car jacks outside our front door, Ace equipment was broken into, Tony’s Pizzeria and Cheesesteaks broken into. We are all affected by this,” Ingram said. After another burglary early Sunday morning, in which criminals took a safe, Ingram made a video on social media, asking elected officials to “do something.” “What really bothers me more than anything is the complete crickets, the complete lack of silence from our elected officials who are supposed to protect us,” Ingram said in the video. “We call our police chief, we call our police, and they say, ‘We need help; we need our judges to put people in jail when COVID is going on, we need our prosecutors to help us, ” Ingram said. “Most of these career criminals know who they are.” Ingram said the crime affects all aspects of his business, including staff who have called to tell him they don’t feel comfortable working nights. RELATED: Saint-Paul Neighborhood Shines As A Message Against Violence “It’s a very scary thing for a lot of people,” he said. “We hear it from our staff about canceling bookings, that’s probably the hardest thing.” In terms of St Paul’s budget, the police department is expected to take a reduction of about $ 800,000 from the previous year, according to the city. Mayor Melvin Carter said in a statement which reads in part: “I am working closely with affected community members and law enforcement officials to adjust our public safety strategies to respond to this unprecedented moment. As for Ingram, as someone who works in the shadow of a cathedral and as a man of faith who has served more than 100,000 meals in his community kitchen for free, he said he hoped a line communication would be open to all parties. He said he wanted to join a conversation on how to fix this issue. “I’m so sad,” he says. “It sounds really weird, it’s not a ‘holier than you’ thing. We give back because that’s what we’re called to do. But it’s heartbreaking.”

