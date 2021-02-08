Australian Vocus reopens books after Macquarie’s $ 2.6 billion offer, shares rise





SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Australias Vocus Group said on Monday that Macquaries funds had made a non-binding offer to acquire the owner of the fiber network for A $ 3.42 billion ($ 2.62 billion) and would open its book to the company, sending its shares almost a fifth more. FILE PHOTO: Cars and trucks cross an electronic tollgate on a motorway in Melbourne on June 24, 2008. REUTERS / Mick Tsikas Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets Holdings (MIRA) ‘s approach – one of at least three since 2019 – carries a price of A $ 5.50 per share, already the highest of any recent contender, and could trigger a process competitive for the telecommunications company. Vocus shares hit their highest since November 2016, but as of noon were trading at A $ 4.98, below the MIRA offer, which is a 25.6% premium from its last close. , investors weighing the risk of the suitor walking away after seeing the books, as it has happened with recent approaches. The board concluded that it is in the best interests of Vocus shareholders to explore the potential of a transaction with MIRA, the company said in a statement to the exchange. The offer comes a year and a half after electricity supplier AGL Energy and Swedish private equity firm EQT Infrastructure dropped similar proposals to take over the company after brief due diligence periods. We believe a situation like this would happen again would be viewed in a very negative light, with investors likely wondering what is dissipating interest within the company, the JPMorgan analyst said. While, on the one hand, MIRA’s shares may spark competing bids given the interest shown in Vocus in the past, there is clearly no guarantee that the process will lead to a full deal. In 2017, buyout negotiations with private equity firms KKR and Affinity Equity Partners, which had made separate offers for the company, also ended after a period of due diligence that did not result in an acceptable deal. . MIRA, which is part of the asset management division of Macquarie Group, already owns interests in the telecommunications sector with a stake in mobile tower owner Axicom, formerly Crown Castle Australia. MIRA did not return a request for comment. (1 USD = 1.3053 Australian dollar) (This story corrects to add a missing letter in the first paragraph.) Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney and Arpit Nayak in Bangalore; Editing by Diane Craft, Sam Holmes and Michael Perry

