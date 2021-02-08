ALDI supermarket buyer reveals how to make a TikTok feta pasta recipe





An ALDI Australia buyer shared her version of the infamous TikTok feta pasta recipe that is taking the world by storm. Posting on Facebook, Australian mom Skye revealed how she made the economical pasta using simple ALDI ingredients. Watch the TikTok pasta recipe above The dish has gone viral across the world since TIC Tac user AllyFromTheBlok first shared the recipe last week, which prompted the feta to sell stores across Finland. The dish consists of cooking a whole piece of feta, with punnets of cherry tomatoes, garlic cloves, chili flakes, dried oregano and salt. Once cooked, you simply mash the feta, garlic, and tomatoes and combine with cooked pasta, grated Parmesan, and fresh herbs. The dish involves cooking an entire block of feta with cherry tomatoes, garlic, herbs and olive oil. Credit: Moms Aldi / Facebook Mum Skye said the dish was a winner in his house. We tried the TikTok pasta, Skye said on the Aldi us page. My 12 year old daughter was super excited, I was skeptical. We both loved it and had a great time together. The baked feta, tomatoes and herbs are now ready to be mashed with a fork or spoon. Credit: Moms Aldi / Facebook All the ingredients from your local ALDI. Cheap, delicious and fun to make! Others agreed that the recipe was a cookie. Tried it, loved it, can’t wait to do it again, said one. Adding another: Easiest pasta I’ve ever made, and so tasty. The feta and tomatoes are then mixed with pasta. Credit: Moms Aldi / Facebook TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Recipe Ingredients: 1 packet of feta

2 trays of cherry tomatoes

3 garlic cloves, whole

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon chili flakes

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

Pepper to taste

1/2 cup olive oil

1 packet of short pasta – try the penne, bow ties or rigatoni

1/2 cup grated Parmesan

A handful of chopped basil leaves

A handful of chopped parsley leaves Method: Heat the oven to 200 ° C Pour a drizzle of olive oil on the bottom of an ovenproof dish and place the whole block of feta in the center Place the cherry tomatoes and garlic cloves around the feta. Sprinkle with salt, chili, oregano and pepper to place Drizzle with olive oil and put in the oven for 30 minutes While the feta is cooking, boil the pasta Once the feta and tomatoes are cooked, remove from the oven and break with the back of a spoon or fork Add the pasta, Parmesan and fresh herbs and toss to combine. To serve Skye said the dish was easy and fun to prepare. Credit: Moms Aldi / Facebook

