5 tips for knowing if a stock market tech company is an ethical investment

Today’s people who trade on the stock market want more than just financial returns. They are increasingly opting for investments that will also have a positive societal impact.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown us that even established tech companies can suffer from short-term downturns. Apple, a tech giant, was left tottering when Chinese manufacturing centers were temporarily to close Last year.

Over the longer term, however, tech stocks remain a top choice for many investors. Historically, they have dominated the global stock markets and continue to grow at a remarkable rate.

Even during the pandemic’s downward spiral, tech stocks such as Zoom and Microsoft soared in value as an influx of people began to work from home. The question for many investors now is: How do you find profitable investments without supporting unethical activity?

Growth in technology stocks

According to investment advisers The morning star, technology stocks represent 24.2% of the top 500 stocks in the United States. Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet (owner of Google) dominate the market, with a combined value of more than US $ 4 trillion.

Tech stocks are also central to Australia. We have seen the rapid rise in purchases now, from later payment companies such as Australian owned Afterpay and Zip.

At the same time, we have seen an increase in the number of Australians switching to ethical retirement funds and ethically managed investment programs. The latter allows investors to bring in money (which will be managed by professional fund managers) which is pooled for investment in order to produce collective gain.

Its estimated indirect investment through these programs has increased by 79% over the past six years.





What is ethical investing?

While ethical investing is a broad concept, it can be understood simply as investing your money in something that makes the world better. This can range from companies defending animal rights to those aiming to limit the societal prevalence of gambling, alcohol or tobacco.

Although there is no strict definition of ethical investing in Australia, many managed funds and super funds seek accreditation from the Association for Responsible Investment Australasia. The ethical aspect can be grouped into three main categories:

environmental such as the development of clean technologies or participation in carbon neutral manufacturing social such as supporting innovative technologies, reducing social harms such as poverty or gambling, promoting gender equality, protecting human and consumer rights or supporting animal welfare corporate governance such as the fight against corruption, the promotion of healthy employee relations or institutional transparency.

As investors, we must be very careful about the fine print of the companies in which we invest. For example, accreditation guidelines require that an investment fund managed excluding companies with significant fossil fuel ties can still include one that pays off. Until a certain amount of income from fossil fuels.

While the investment manager AMP Capital is accredited, it may still include companies making up to 10% of their income from the distribution and services of fossil fuels.



5 tips for ethical technology investment

There are many tech stocks that are well placed for ethical investing and you can choose to invest on your own or indirectly through a managed investment fund. In either case, you should do some basic homework first.

1) Monitor the fund or business to ensure standards are maintained

For a company to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), it must be publicly traded. It is therefore required to submit an annual audit report (audited by third party auditors) to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), in accordance with the Companies Act 2001.

You can also contact ASIC for further information on a company listed on ASX. The equivalent body for American companies is the United States Security and Trade Commission.

If a company backtracks on the very ethical standards that motivated your initial investment, you should consider withdrawing your investment.

2) Stay informed of reported ethical breaches

Reputable news reporting is useful on this front. Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet are recurring names in reports of unethical practices in the tech industry.

While there is a lot of information about a tech company that you can access from its own website and distribution channels, it is usually embellished and / or selected by the company itself. Make sure your information comes from a variety of sources.





3) Consider how employees rate the company and why

Keep in mind that a tech company can be environmentally friendly, but run into other issues, such as gender pay equity, for example. It is important to listen employee complaints on the inner workings of a business, as such insight might otherwise be unavailable.

There are a number of independent sites that report on corporate culture assessments, including Glass door.

4) Evaluate the environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) score

One of the advantages of investing in large and medium-sized tech companies is the ability to analyze their ESG score, issued by agencies such as Refinitiv. This score reflects the way the company adheres to ethical practices in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance.

5) Watch out for buzzwords

If you’re looking to invest in clean technology, watch out for buzzwords used in company reports. These are terms that, at face value, may seem to align with your own ethical investing values, without really delivering.

For example, net zero carbon and carbon neutral are not the same thing. This is an important distinction to consider if you want to make investments that are environmentally friendly.