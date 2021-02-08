Global Case Ease; New vaccines in preparation: virus update





The vaccine developers said they were working on a new move to control the South African strain after the AstraZeneca Plcs product showed limited efficacy against mild disease caused by the variant. Coronavirus infections have continued to slow across the world, although President Joe Biden has said his unlikely the United States will achieve herd immunity before the end of the summer due to a lack of vaccine availability. India, which has the fourth highest death toll in the world, reported fewer than 100 deaths for the third day in a row. Germany is likely to to expand its lockdown for another two weeks, while Norway’s second largest city, Bergen, has also started a lockdown. Indonesia is expanding restrictions to focus on specific regions as it continues to fight the worst outbreak in Southeast Asia. Subscribe to a daily update on the Bloombergs Prediction Team virus Here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths. Tokyo sees fewer new cases since November (2:15 p.m.) Tokyo has reported 276 new infections as the easing trend continues in the Japanese capital. While the start of the week usually brings lower counts, the number is the smallest for a Monday since November 16. The Japanese government plans to quickly lift the state of emergency in 10 prefectures based on viral situations before the March 7 expiration date, Asahi reported, without attribution. The government plans to hold meetings about the virus on Friday and may decide to lift the emergency in Gifu Prefecture if the situation in neighboring Aichi Prefecture also improves. Indonesia to extend measures until February 22 (1:07 p.m. HK) Indonesia is expanding restrictions to focus on specific regions as it continues to fight the worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia. The new restrictions, which will apply from February 9 to February 22, will impose different restrictions on movements in certain districts and regencies, depending on their severity, according to a decree from the Ministry of the Interior. Restrictions will be relaxed in places where improvements are seen. Covid-19 infections and deaths continued to rise at a record rate in Indonesia in January. Authorities confirmed 163 deaths from the virus within 24 hours until Sunday noon, bringing the total to 31,556. Delayed Singapore Business Travel Bubble Zone Map (10:22 a.m. HK) Singapore’s efforts to open its borders are down, with a plan to allow business travelers to avoid quarantine and stay at a dedicated facility near the airport still not materializing. The Connect @ Singapore pilot program for businessmen and so-called high-value travelers was due to start in January, but the tourist office has not selected operators for the facilities where visitors would stay, reported Monday. the Business Times. South Korea sees fewer new cases in 11 weeks (8:55 a.m. HK) South Korea has reported 289 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the lowest number in 11 weeks. The government during the weekend relaxed social distancing rules, allowing longer opening hours for some retail businesses. Restaurants, cafes and gyms outside of the capital Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi province will now be allowed to stay open until 10 p.m., Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said at a meeting on Saturday. About 20% blunt vaccine variants, says Gottlieb (7:26 a.m. HK) There is a reasonable chance that vaccines will stay ahead of viral mutations, said Scott Gottlieb, a former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. I think there’s a rule of thumb, we can assume that the vaccines are probably going to be around 20% less effective against these newer variants from Brazil and South Africa, Gottlieb said on CBSs Face the Nation. Still, he predicted that the virus would not continue to change as much. Perhaps in four to six months, scientists may be able to discern a consensus strain that cooks in much of the different variations seen, to have boosters available for fall, Gottlieb said. Biden says immunity unlikely before summer ends (4:52 p.m. NY) President Joe Biden said his unlikely the United States will achieve herd immunity to the coronavirus before the end of the summer due to a lack of vaccine availability. The idea that it can be done and that we can get collective immunity well before the end of this summer is very difficult, Biden said in an interview with CBS News broadcast on Sunday. In the United States, due to logistical delays and vaccine shortages, only a small fraction of the population has received vaccines since two different vaccines became available in December. Fauci warns not to postpone second doses (4:07 p.m. NY) Dr Anthony Fauci has warned Americans not to delay their second coronavirus vaccination, after other health experts recently suggested there may be a benefit to pushing more people to get vaccinated and to delay follow-ups a bit. We have to go with the science that we’ve been building up, and it’s really, really solid, Fauci, America’s leading infectious disease specialist, told NBCs Meet the Press. You can get as many people in their first dose at the same time as you can within reason meet the second dose schedule. Fauci said the supply of vaccines in the United States is expected to improve in February and March as manufacturing capacity increases. Germany to extend lockdown, says head of state (2:29 p.m. NY) Germany will have to extend its lockdown when state and federal government leaders meet on Wednesday to discuss the Covid-19 strategy, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder said. Soeder, whose CSU party is part of Chancellor Angela Merkels’ government bloc, told broadcaster ARD that it made no sense to simply cancel it now and risk a resurgence of the virus by prematurely relaxing the restrictions. Chancellery officials in Berlin have concluded it was too early to ease restrictions, even as infections are on the decline, and the lockdown is likely to be extended for two weeks, people close to the people said last week. discussions. South Africa Steps Up Use of J&J Shot (2:15 p.m. NY) South Africa plans to Expressway the deployment of the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine after showing more effectiveness against a new variant that prevails in more than 90% of new cases in the country, according to Glenda Gray, president of the South African Medical Research Council. The move comes after test data released on Sunday showed that a shot developed by AstraZeneca Plc had limited effectiveness against the mutation identified late last year. Even though South Africa received its first vaccines this month with the arrival of the AstraZenecas product, its use should be temporarily suspended, Barry Schoub, chairman of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Vaccines, said on Sunday at a online briefing. France aims to vaccinate 4 million by March (2:08 p.m. NY) France wants to vaccinate Until 4 million by the end of the month, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in an interview with CNews, without specifying whether that target included the gunfire from Pfizer and Moderna. The number of deaths from the virus fell for a sixth consecutive day to 171, according to Public Health France. New cases of the virus are still hovering around 20,000 a day. The new cases were stabilizing, but the situation remains fragile, Attal said. British Minister Says People Over 50 Will Be Vaccinated By May (12:49 p.m. NY) UK is on the right track immunize everyone over 50 by May, with nearly 1,000 people per minute receiving vaccines during the busiest time, Health Minister Nadhim Zahawi said. Zahawi, who is responsible for the vaccine rollout, said the rate of 979 doses per minute was reached between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Vaccine Under Control Against South African Variant (11:59 a.m., NY) The vaccine developers said they were working on a new move to combat the South African strain of coronavirus after initial data suggests that the AstraZeneca Plcs product has limited efficacy against mild illnesses caused by the variant. There is not yet enough information from the research to show whether the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective in preventing severe cases of Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths, the company said in a statement. Sarah Gilbert, who heads the University of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination program, said work was already underway to adapt the vaccine to specifically treat the South African variant. The new snap will most likely be available by fall, she said. Study predicts spread of UK variant in US (11:37 a.m., NY) A new study warns of further outbreaks in the US, as the variant of the coronavirus first found in the UK is likely to become the dominant strain. The B.1.1.7 variant is 35 to 40% more transmissible, according to the study, and will likely become the dominant variant in many US states by March 2021, leading to further outbreaks of Covid-19 in the country, unless urgently mitigated. the efforts are immediately implemented. The study was conducted by a team of virologists in the United States in association with the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, California. same warning last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the rapidly spreading variants. The variant has been found in at least 30 US states. U.S. cases slow sharply (9:05 a.m. NY) The United States added 106,570 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, nearly 8,000 fewer than in previous weeks, suggesting the downward trend in infections continues. As testing has slowed over the past month, according to the Covid Tracking Project, the latest figure compares to an average of some 177,000 new cases per day in the United States over the previous four weeks. The figures are based on national data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. 2,778 other people with Covid-related illnesses, bringing the US death toll to more than 462,000. Norways Bergen to go into lockdown (7:15 a.m. NY) Norway’s second largest city, Bergen, will be shut down after transmission of the South African variant virus is detected on construction sites. Shops, cafes, restaurants, gymnasiums and museums will close and all events will be banned in the city and two neighboring municipalities for a week from 6 p.m. on Sunday.

