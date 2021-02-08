Publication of the financial statements of Oma Savings Bank Plc as of January 1

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE FEBRUARY 8, 2021 AT 8:30 AM EST, PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Oma Savings Bank Plcs Financial Statements Release January 1 December 31, 2020: Company’s rapid growth continued and profit reached new record high

CEO Pasi Sydnlammi: Company’s rapid growth continued and profits hit new record high

The positive development of OmaSp’s business continued to be excellent throughout the year, and new customer relationships were created at their best in over a thousand per month. Despite exceptional times, we were able to guarantee customers safe banking services in the chosen service channel. The two main sources of income, net interest income and commission and commission income, continued to grow strongly.

In 2020, operating profit increased by nearly 20% and at the same time expenses remained under control. In terms of the cost / income ratio, which describes the efficiency of banking operations, we reached an excellent level of 46.6%. For the first time, the balance sheet total exceeded the threshold of 4 billion euros, ending at 4.4 billion euros. The balance sheet increased by a record amount of 965 million euros during the year. Profit before tax for January-December rose 15% to 37.7 million euros.

Fourth quarter profit before tax increased 87% compared to the comparative period and stood at 10.5 million euros. Comparable profit before tax was 2 million euros higher than the comparative period.

The quality of the loan portfolio remained at a good level. We also prepared for the possible effects of the corona pandemic and increased the provision for losses based on management judgment in the fourth quarter to € 4.4 million. The allowance is fully available.

Staff and customer satisfaction at an all-time high

The competitiveness of our bank is based on an excellent customer experience and the skills of our staff. According to the results of the annual staff survey, the overall satisfaction of our staff has reached an all-time high. The results of the customer survey showed a first-rate service experience and high levels of satisfaction with their own contact person, among others.

Positive outlook for 2021

We will be able to start the new exercise from an excellent starting point. Merger negotiations with Caisses d’Epargne Eurajoen and Mietoinen, which began at the end of the year, are progressing as planned. The changing operating environment of the financial industry and the evolution of technology provide our bank with many exciting opportunities.

We expect the profitability of the bank’s core business to improve further and profit growth to continue in 2021. Rapid responsiveness as well as a strong financial position will enable profitable growth in the future as well.

Many thanks to customers, staff, owners and partners for 2020!



January-December 2020

Net interest income increased 25.8% in October-December and 17.9% in January-December compared to the same period last year.

The loan portfolio grew 4.8% in October-December and 16.0% throughout the year.

Deposit stocks rose 6.4% in the last quarter while growth for the previous 12 months was 18.9%.

Total operating income increased by 35.5% in the fourth quarter to reach a total of 31.1 (22.9) million euros. During the year, the total operating income increased by 20.0% to 111.1 (92.6) million euros.

Impairment losses on financial assets were 7.6 (3.6) in October-December. The increase was mainly affected by an additional loss provision based on management judgment for the corona pandemic. Impairment losses on financial assets amount to € 21.6 (9.6) million over the full year.

The expense / income ratio for the fourth quarter was 41.3 (59.5)% and the expense / income ratio for fiscal 2020 was 46.6 (54.4)%. The comparable cost / income ratio improved for the year 2020 and stands at 51.2 (57.9)%.

Fourth quarter pre-tax profit was 10.5 (5.6) million euros. Profit before tax for the full year amounted to 37.7 (32.7) million euros.

Comparable profit before tax for the fourth quarter increased compared to the comparative period and amounted to 6.9 (5.3) million euros. Comparative profit before tax increased compared to the same period last year and amounted to 26.7 (26.2) million euros.

The key to the Group

figures (1,000 euros) 1-12 / 2020 1-12 / 2019 % 2020 Q4 Q4 2019 % Net interest income 67 819 57 522 18% 18 890 15,020 26% Income and expenses of fees and commissions, net 29 257 25,414 15% 8 332 6,327 32% Total operating expenses -51 676 -50 309 3% -12,758 -13,641 -6% Impairment losses on financial assets, net -21,587 -9,567 126% -7,602 -3 644 109% pre-tax profit 37,707 32 684 15% 10,541 5 646 87% Cost / income ratio,% 46.6% 54.4% -14% 41.3% 59.5% -31% Total balance 4 381 999 3,416,530 28% 4 381 999 3,416,530 28% Equity 353,493 319,865 11% 353,493 319,865 11% Return on Assets (ROA)% 0.8% 0.9% -9% 0.9% 0.5% 73% Return on equity (ROE)% 9.1% 9.0% 1% 10.4% 5.7% 82% Earnings per share (EPS), EUR 1.04 0.93 12% 0.31 0.16 98% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio% 15.9% 16.8% -5% 15.9% 16.8% -5% Comparable profit before tax 26 729 26 228 2% 6,910 5,270 31% Comparable cost / income ratio,% 51.2% 57.9% -12% 46.5% 58.5% -21% Comparable return on equity (ROE)% 6.5% 6.9% -6% 7.0% 5.3% 33%

Outlook for the 2021 accounting period:

The company believes that profitable growth will continue to be strong despite the overall economic uncertainty and that the group’s profit before tax in 2021 and comparable profit before tax will increase compared to the previous accounting period.

Proposal of the board of directors for the distribution of profits:

The Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of the financial statements to be approved for 2020, a dividend of 0.24 EUR be paid out of the distributable profits of the parent company for each share giving right to a dividend for 2020. The proposal of the Board is consistent with the company’s dividend policy. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes to pay a dividend of EUR 0.06 on each share giving the right to a dividend for 2020 in respect of unpaid dividends for 2019 due to the profit sharing restrictions of the authority. Dividends will be paid when the authorities’ profit sharing restrictions end. All shares outstanding on the dividend recording date are entitled to a dividend for 2020. The dividend statement and the payment date will be communicated separately. No significant change occurred in the financial situation of the company after the end of the accounting period. The liquidity of the company is good and the proposed profit distribution does not compromise the liquidity of the company according to the insight of the board of directors.

General assembly

The Oma Savings Bank Plcs Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Board of Directors will convene the Annual General Meeting separately.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Pasi Sydnlammi, CEO, tel. + 358 45 657 5506, [email protected]

Sarianna Liiri, Chief Financial Officer, Tel. +358 40 835 6712, [email protected]

Minna Sillanp, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, [email protected]

