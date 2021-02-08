Business
Dailyhunt, creators of Josh raise $ 100 million in H Series funding
NEW DELHI: VerSe Innovation, the company behind the local language news platform Dailyhunt and Josh short video app, has raised more than $ 100 million (around Rs728 crore) as part of the ‘a Series H funding round led by global investors Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the State of Qatar Sovereign Wealth Fund and Glade Brook Capital Partners.
Avendus Capital was VerSe Innovation’s exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.
In December, VerSe had raised $ 100 million from Google, Microsoft and AlphaWave (a unit of Falcon Edge Capital) to become India’s first tech unicorn for local languages.
The Josh short video app remains the main area of focus for the Bengaluru-based startup as it plans to put new funds into ongoing efforts to expand its local language content offerings, develop an ecosystem of content creators, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the application.
Support for the local language is one of Josh’s strengths. It currently supports 12 Indian languages and dialects such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Oriya, Punjabi and Bhojpuri .
Launched in September of last year, Josh is one of the fastest growing short video apps, with over 85 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), 40 million Daily Active Users and over 1 , 5 billion video plays every day, according to the company. The only other local app with more users is Roposo, which claims to have over 100 million MAUs. Among the new apps launched after the TikTok ban, MX Taka Tak has over 70 million UAMs.
In December, Roposo’s parent company, Glance Digital Experience Pvt. Ltd. had raised $ 145 million (approximately Rs1,056 crore) from Google and Mithril Capital.
ByteDance’s TikTok ban in India left a void in space and led to a rush for the country’s estimated 200 million TikTok users. The ban was made permanent last month by the Indian government, ending any hope of the hugely popular platform returning to India.
This should open the door to brand approval for many of these short-lived video apps, which have seen tremendous growth in user base but have yet to achieve the same levels of engagement as TikTok. As a result, many big brands have been reluctant to partner with them and their creators.
The other property of VerSe Innovation, Dailyhunt is a local language news aggregator app with over 300 million users and offering content in 14 Indian languages.
