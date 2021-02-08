Business
Oil prices exceed $ 60 for the first time in a year
Oil rose above $ 60 a barrel for the first time in more than a year as global supplies tighten and demand prospects improve with the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.
Futures in London gained as much as 1.2% before slowing slightly on Monday, prolonging its rally after a third weekly gain. A year after the pandemic kept millions at home, stranded planes and devastating demand for fuel, a rebound in consumption as well as production restrictions are leading to a rapid tightening of markets. The lead times for the global benchmark Brent have been firmly in a downgrade pattern, indicating an uptrend.
Meanwhile, the number of ships sailing to China climbed to a six-month high on Friday, signaling strong demand from the world’s largest importer. Despite the positive indicators, the main independent traders Vitol SA and Gunvor Group Ltd. expressed their caution in the face of the recent surge in prices and a technical indicator shows that oil is overbought.
Oil has rebounded since late October amid breakthroughs from the Covid-19 vaccine and after Saudi Arabia pledged to step up production cuts. OPEC + has promised to quickly wipe out the surplus left by the pandemic, but near-term demand remains a concern, with a new variant of the virus spreading in the United States and other parts of the world struggling with locks.
The fundamental picture of improving demand and discipline on the supply side suggests that there is a clear advantage for the market, ”said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets Asia Pacific at Sydney: OPEC + discipline has been the key to the gains. “
Chinese demand continues to be a driver for the market, despite concerns over a recent resurgence of the virus. On Friday, 127 supertankers were heading for the country, which, if fully loaded, would deliver more than 250 million barrels. Royal Dutch Shell Plc CEO Ben Van Beurden said last week that fuel sales in China were once again in significant growth mode. “
The market is ahead in terms of post-vaccine euphoria, ”said Mike Muller, Vitols’ Asia operations manager, in an interview with Dubai-based consultant Gulf Intelligence on Sunday. Gains beyond $ 60 a barrel are unlikely as it would prompt Energy companies to ramp up production, Gunvor CEO Torbjorn Tornqvist said on Friday.
