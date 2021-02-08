Waturu Holding A / S agreement with a new Copenhagen Stock Exchange certified advisor: WATURU





Company announcement nr. 61

Fredericia, February 8, 2021 Waturu Holding A / S has entered into an agreement with a new certified advisor, CDI-GLOBAL CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. no. 27514278 (www.cdiglobal.dk) joins as Certified Advisor (CA) for Waturu Holding A / S (Waturu) from February 8, 2021. The designated contact person will be Per Vestergaard Andersen, CEO of CDI GLOBAL. In 1994, Per Vestergaard changed his career path from the financial industry, where he had held senior positions for the past 20 years, to become independent in M&A and business and financial advisory, and has since been involved in more of 150 merger and acquisition transactions. He has nearly 15 years of experience as a CA. He has been an associate professor at Aalborg University for about 25 years and has, among others ,. who taught about 2500 HD-, Cand. Merc. Students in Aud, Law, Business Law and MBA in financing, macroeconomics, currency management, derivatives, risk management, strategy development, M&A, Corporate Finance and valuation of companies and stocks. He has published 4 books on the subjects mentioned at the DJF publishing house and cf. www.cdiglobal.dk. Per Vestergaard says, “The most common character trait I have heard about myself in my professional life is integrity, and with that in mind, I look forward to becoming a CA for Waturu, and I will, as as an independent intermediary between Waturu and its investors, contribute – to the extent of my ability – to ensure clear, correct and timely communication from Waturu to its investors, compliance with all stock market and disclosure obligations on First North Nasdaq and the restoration of the trust between Waturu and its investors, which existed at the time of the IPO. Per Vestergaard will maintain a close dialogue at all times with the Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of Waturus and will participate, among other things, as an observer in the meetings of the Board of Directors of Waturus. About Waturu Holding A / S

Waturu Holding A / S is a Greentech company, which develops innovative water technology to heat or treat water, with a focus on ensuring bacteria-free water and reducing water consumption. and energy to heat the hot water in the properties and thus guarantee CO2 savings. Waturu Holding A / S is a major shareholder in medical company Watgen Medical A / S and technology company Aquaturu A / S. Further information:

CEO Toke Reedtz, mobile: +45 5188 1262, e-mail: [email protected] Waturu Holding A / S

Sjllandsgade 32

7100 Vejle Certified advisor

CDI GLOBAL ApS, CVR. No 27514278

Per Vestergaard Director / CEO / Associate Associate Professor

Vestre Havnepromenade 5, 5th floor 9000 Aalborg Denmark

T +4598110055, M +4521764317, E [email protected]

Website: www.cdiglobal.dk Nasdaq First North Growth Market



Important links:

Websites:

www.waturu.com

Financial reports:

www.waturu.com/documents Other news related to the press:

www.linkedin.com/company/waturu/

www.facebook.com/WaturuDenmark/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos