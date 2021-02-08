Unicorn VerSe Innovation Raises Additional $ 100 Million From Global Investors





Local-language tech platform VerSe Innovation has raised more than $ 100 million in a Series H funding round led by global investors Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar and Glade Brook Capital Partners. Canaan Valley Capital and existing investor Sofina Group also participated in this round. The investment in DailyHunt and Josh Parent closely follows a fundraising of more than $ 100 million from tech giants Google, Microsoft and AlphaWave in December of last year. The December fundraiser catapulted VerSe Innovation into the unicorn club, making it the country’s first unicorn in tech for local languages. According to sources, after the new capital injection, VerSe Innovation now has a valuation of $ 1.1 billion. VerSe Innovation is currently expanding its family of applications through its Josh Short Video Platform, available in 12 local languages. The company plans to roll out fundraising as part of Josh’s continued expansion. “This will include increasing local language content offerings, developing its ecosystem of content creators, innovating in AI and ML, and most importantly, creating opportunities for the vast pool of talents from India, ”said the Bengaluru-based company. Currently Josh is one of the fastest growing and most engaged short video apps in India with over 85 million monthly active users, 40 million daily active users, and 1.5 billion video plays. per day. Dailyhunt co-founder Umang Bedi previously told Business Standard that the company is building a family of apps starting with Josh to make it the country’s largest local languages ​​platform, aiming to be more bigger than Facebook. The company aims to reach one billion users through its India-made apps by FY25. Globally, the Dailyhunt vernacular content platform has 300 million users who consume content in their local language. Avendus Capital acted as financial advisor to VerSe Innovation in connection with the transaction.

