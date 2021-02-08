Sensex and you: impact of reforms on stock markets and investors

Alam srinivas

“In the long run, we are all dead”

– Economist John Maynard Keynes

“In the long run, equity returns are better”

– Several economists

These two sayings are right and wrong. The truism of the first depends on the definition of the long term. If the time horizon is a few decades, as is the case with assessing personal performance, Keynes does not matter. If it is a few hundred years, the returns are irrelevant. In the second maxim, the starting and ending points are crucial. Start from X months in Y year and end with A month in B year, and the benefits can be staggering. Do the math a little differently and you might see a huge loss.

Let’s do this calculation for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) index, Sensex, over the past three decades. If we start our story from July 1991, when Finance Minister Manmohan Singh presented his first spectacular and surprising budget and new industrial policy, the story is extraordinary. From 1,500 points, the Sensex whistled stratospheric to 50,000 points, or more than 33 times. If we postpone the start a little, and start from April 1992, the increase is only 12.5 times.

The idea is not to undermine investors’ earnings because of the reforms, but to warn them that stocks can give different signals to different people depending on their expectations and biases. Between July 1991 and March 1992, Harshad Mehta single-handedly fired the Sensex like no one had done before. A similar thing happened in the recent past, when the index miraculously rose 100% over the past 10-11 months in the midst of the COVID crisis.

In other words, if the virus had attacked the globe in 2021, not 2020, and stocks plummeted as they did in March of last year, the Sensex surge between July 1991 and February 2021 would be around 20 times, not 33 times. We can mention that the BSE index was below 3000 points, both in 1998 and 2003, more than 1000 points lower than in April 1992. Such are the vagaries and mysteries of the stock markets. You can prove whatever you want.

Just to rub and scare investors more, the index went from less than 3,000 to 20,000 between April 2003 and December 2007. Then it went into free fall, and fell below 10,000 in a year, thanks to the global financial crisis. Since then, there have been at least three major downward fluctuations, the lowest being 4000 points. Of course, that implies that there have been so many bull races too. The point is, if you get caught in a slide, you are dead in the shortest possible time.

But for comparison, let’s say you were smart enough to buy a lot of stocks in 1991 because you correctly predicted that reforms would trigger growth. As an investor, has your life changed? According to another set of statistics, the markets have become mature, fair and transparent. The stranglehold of unruly, speculative and greedy brokers was broken to some extent by the regulator, SEBI, and a host of political initiatives followed, as foreign investors poured in.

BSE’s market capitalization, which was less than one trillion rupees in March 1991, stood at 186 trillion rupees on January 31, 2021. It rose further as the index rose by 4,000 points after the budget 2021. This is all the more significant as the number of listed companies only increased by 67% during the same period. More importantly, the participation of small investors through mutual funds, with the combined assets of the latter increasing by 6,500% between March 1993 and December 2020.

However, there is one aspect that has changed so much that its impact has remained the same in 30 years. In 1991, even as journalists, we struggled to find stock market data. The annual reports were widely available to shareholders; The other option was to go to the messy stock exchange offices. As a result, investors were invariably deprived of facts, figures and figures. They had to rely on what they were told, which was widely publicized, or what they read, which was also biased.

In contrast, there is a deluge of information today. Each Prospectus of a company that wishes to raise funds on the stock markets consists of hundreds of fine print pages. There are dozens of analyst reports, published at regular intervals on specific stocks and available online. It leads to confusion and chaos. Different brokerage firms advise people to sell, hold, or buy the same security. No one, or not many, can make sense of the flyers.

Faced with these scenarios, investors had only one choice then and now to depend on others to tell them what to buy and what to sell. Previously, they based their faith on brokers, relatives, friends or anyone they knew and knew something about stocks. Today we are advised by so-called smart and well-dressed financial planners, new-age brokers, analysts and bank relations managers. We even get regular morning updates on WhatsApp on stocks that are likely to increase or decrease each day.

As a journalist, there is a question, or variations of it, that one asks oneself at social gatherings, parties and meetings. What stock should I buy? What will happen to the Sensex? Is this a good time to be in the market or should we go out? It was true in 1991, and it is true today. This means that the so-called changes aimed at helping investors have come to nothing. Regular corporate disclosures have not led to transparency; they have made the system as opaque as ever.

Abuse sales, misrepresentation, exaggeration and therefore scams continue. Investors should read the fine print; the damn print is so small and so fine that most of us miss its implication. The so-called experts guide us badly; when they are wrong, they get out of the way. We are told that mutual funds are safer than stocks; 2008 and 2020 proved that the former were just as risky. This is particularly the case for other assets linked to equity.

Post Script: I am still intrigued by the Sensex. Not that he peaks and hollows, bobs and weaves, twists and turns, and goes from one extreme to the other. But why is it called the Sensex? According to a website, it was invented by stock analyst Deepak Mohoni and is a coat rack for the words, Sensitive and Index. To me this seems to indicate sensual pleasures of speculation, greed, gambling, creating and acquiring wealth by any means.

With 35 years of experience, Alam Srinivas, journalist, writer and freelance researcher, has worked for major global and Indian media organizations. He is the author of several books on corruption in business and sport.